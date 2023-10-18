Dawood Engineering Receives Esri's Innovation in Construction Award at Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS Conference

"We want and expect our vendors to look for more efficient ways to serve Harrisburg and its citizens. Working closely with the City Engineer and Public Works Department, Dawood improves the way inspections are performed in the City." —Dan Hartman, City of Harrisburg's Business Administrator Tweet this

"Esri congratulates Dawood on their 2023 IMGIS award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software," said Richard Cooke, Corporate Director and SVP Global Business Development at Esri. "We are proud to partner with Dawood to foster the use of GIS technology in support of our mutual customers improving infrastructure."

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2,800 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri's ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information system (GIS) technology. Dawood was one of 15 Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About Dawood

Established in 1992, Dawood is a partner in the Esri Partner Network and EMSDC-certified Minority Business Enterprise that plans, designs, and constructs sustainable environments throughout the U.S. Beyond engineering, Dawood features Government Finance Solutions, develops real estate through Good Hope Ventures, and extends GIS, surveying, and building information modelling throughout North America and globally through ArchiTube, its 3D digital transformation company in Poland and the Middle East. Dawood delivers award-winning geospatial technology, planning, design, and construction management solutions to utility, energy, transportation, industrial, land development, environmental, municipal, real estate, and retail clients. The company's workforce development, mentor-protégé, and community programs advance STEM, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives. Visit us at dawood.net and dawoodtechnologies.net.

