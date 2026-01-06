DAX US Partners with DISQO to Bring Advanced Brand Lift Measurement to Digital Audio and Cross-Channel Campaigns

"Advertisers want to understand how digital audio impacts brand outcomes, in addition to reach and frequency. Our partnership with DISQO gives every marketer the option to activate brand lift measurement to prove performance and inform smarter, data-driven decisions when media planning." Post this

With DISQO's measurement platform, DAX can design, launch, and monitor campaigns with real-time reporting of brand lift. In addition, DAX can measure beyond brand KPIs and understand how audio is impacting consumer journey actions, such as website visits and online search.

"Advertisers want to understand how digital audio impacts brand outcomes, in addition to reach and frequency," said Brian Conlan, President, DAX US. "Our partnership with DISQO gives every marketer the option to activate brand lift measurement to prove performance and inform smarter, data-driven decisions when media planning."

"We're excited to partner with DAX to help advertisers unlock the full impact of every campaign and media dollar spent," added Armen Adjemian, CEO and Founder of DISQO. "With our suite of products, brand marketers can go beyond impressions, and measure brand and performance outcomes and optimize toward data-driven results."

This partnership underscores DAX's commitment to delivering transparency, accountability, and actionable insight for advertisers navigating today's multi-platform audio landscape.

About DAX United States

DAX US is a pioneering digital advertising exchange connecting brands with audiences at scale across music, radio, podcasts, and mobile games. Through DAX, advertisers can reach more than 108 million listeners with impactful formats, smart targeting, and award-winning effectiveness tools.

Premium publisher brands on DAX include Deezer, LiveOne, AccuRadio, Live365, and HitsRadio.com.

DAX was created by Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, Europe's largest audio and outdoor company. It launched in 2014 in the UK and 2017 in the United States with headquarters in New York City's historic Penn District. Website LinkedIn YouTube

About DISQO

DISQO is the leading cross-platform measurement company for the advertising ecosystem. We measure brand lift and performance incrementality across every media channel to power data-driven decisions. Trusted by 500+ of the world's largest brands and 150+ agency and media partners, DISQO is redefining the power of measurement in advertising. Recognized by Inc., Deloitte, Ad Age, Digiday, Forbes, and Cynopsis, DISQO is shaping the future of marketing intelligence.

For more information on DISQO's Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift solutions, visit disqo.com or follow @DISQO on LinkedIn. Measurement is Fuel!

Media Contact

Cassady Nordeen, DAX US, 1 7186440273, [email protected], https://dax.global.com/us/

DAX US