DAX US Scores Audio Ad Sales Partnership with Learfield to Monetize Live College Sports Coverage

"Learfield is excited to work with DAX US to expand the reach and monetization of our digital audio streams," said Tom Boman, VP-Broadcast at Learfield. Post this

Through DAX US, advertisers are now able to:

Place audio ads directly within live college sporting events.

Reach fans during marquee moments, including college basketball tournaments, the college football season, and beyond.

Align with Learfield's premium collegiate sports content.

Engage passionate, loyal audiences in real-time listening environments.

Brian Conlan, President of DAX US said: "Becoming Learfield's key sales partner and securing access to their thrilling, high energy digital audio is so exciting. We're giving advertisers a brand-new opportunity to get involved with the anticipation and emotion of live college sports during huge moments that matter to students and sports fans alike."

"Learfield is excited to work with DAX US to expand the reach and monetization of our digital audio streams," said Tom Boman, VP-Broadcast at Learfield. "DAX's expertise in audio advertising and digital distribution makes them an ideal partner as we continue to innovate and grow our live sports offerings."

About DAX US

DAX US is a pioneering digital advertising exchange connecting brands with audiences at scale across music, radio, podcasts, and mobile games. Through DAX, advertisers can reach more than 108 million listeners with impactful formats, smart targeting, and award-winning effectiveness tools.

Premium publisher brands on DAX include Deezer, LiveOne, AccuRadio, Live365, and HitsRadio.com.

DAX was created by Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, Europe's largest audio and outdoor company. It launched in 2014 in the UK and 2017 in the United States with headquarters in New York City's historic Penn District.

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

Media Contact

Sydney Arena, Purpose Worldwide, 1 6166489176, [email protected]

SOURCE DAX US