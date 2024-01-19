Daxko Appoints YMCA Leader and Fitness Market Veteran Glen Gunderson to Board of Directors

Daxko announced today the appointment of Glen Gunderson, a seasoned YMCA executive with 34 years of industry experience, to its Board of Directors. The move by Daxko aims to honor its continued commitment to YMCAs as it celebrates 25 years of service to the market. Post this

Daxko, a provider of mission-critical software for membership management, customer relationship (CRM), marketing automation, and operating solutions, serves a diverse range of member-based health and wellness organizations. This includes large health clubs, boutique fitness studios, YMCAs, and JCCs, offering solutions that streamline daily operations and member management. The company's growth has been marked by strategic acquisitions, incorporating brands like Club Automation, Zen Planner, and SugarWOD into its portfolio.

Gunderson brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective to Daxko. Currently in his twelfth year as the President and CEO of the YMCA of the North in Minneapolis, one of the world's largest Y associations, Gunderson plays a crucial role in serving nearly 400,000 members and program participants. Gunderson's extensive background includes 14 years in senior leadership at Life Time Fitness, along with roles at RedBrick Health and Bally Health and Tennis Corporation.

Travis Pearson and Eli Weiss, co-chairs of Daxko's Board of Directors, jointly express their enthusiasm for Glen's appointment, stating, "Choosing Glen was a clear-cut decision. His impressive tenure at YMCA of the North and in the broader fitness industry will play a pivotal role in strengthening Daxko's industry relationships and deepening the connection with our customers. Glen brings valuable insights into understanding their members and perfectly aligns with Daxko's vision."

Gunderson's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Daxko, marked by strategic acquisitions, the establishment of Daxko India, substantial investments from Genstar Capital and GI Partners, and key additions to its C-Suite in marketing, revenue, and product leadership. With the addition of Gunderson to its Board of Directors, Daxko is making a significant move to propel its growth and innovation as a global leader in health, fitness, and wellness technology.

About Daxko

Daxko is the leading technology partner for health and fitness centers worldwide, delivering comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, and unparalleled insights. Since 1998, we have been dedicated to meeting the unique needs of health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, and key community organizations like YMCAs and JCCs. With a global presence spanning 55 countries, we empower nearly 19,000 facilities and over 25 million+ members to achieve their health and wellness goals. Join the Daxko Nation of brands, including Zen Planner, SugarWOD, Club Automation, and more, and discover the future of health and wellness at www.daxko.com.

