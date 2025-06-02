Daxtra Announces Appointment of Michael Flannery as CEO

Daxtra Technologies Names Michael Flannery as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

RICHMOND, Va. and AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daxtra Technologies (Daxtra) today announced the appointment of HR technology veteran Michael Flannery as Chief Executive Officer. Flannery brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the human capital management and HR technology spaces. He most recently served as CEO of headversity, a workplace mental health platform, and previously was Chief Customer Officer at iSolved, where he oversaw operations and customer success for more than 175,000 customers. At Daxtra, Flannery succeeds Terry Baker, who led Daxtra's successful launch into the enterprise HR market.

Founded in 2002 by Andrei Mikheev and Steve Finch, Daxtra brought pioneering artificial intelligence technology into talent acquisition. Today, the company continues to incorporate the latest advances in generative artificial intelligence into its core solutions for resume parsing and candidate search. Daxtra's platform enables talent leaders to overcome the challenges of identifying, qualifying, and engaging high-quality candidates at scale, powering over 1 billion resume parses for its more than 2,500 clients. Its foundational technologies also serve as the candidate data engines for many applicant tracking systems and a wide partner ecosystem.

In 2025, Daxtra launched TalentFlow, an agentic AI-powered platform designed to automate and streamline sourcing, matching, screening, and candidate communication. The infusion of advanced AI models into Daxtra's workflows has improved both accuracy and recruiter throughput, significantly reducing the time needed to identify and screen top quality talent. This launch represents a pivotal step in Daxtra's evolution, and with Michael Flannery joining as CEO, the company is positioned to shape the future of recruitment—rearchitected with agentic AI at its core.

"Throughout my career, I've witnessed how transformative technologies reshape the way companies manage and engage their workforce," said Flannery. "Daxtra has a long-standing reputation for innovation, and with the launch of TalentFlow, continues its position as a leader in the global talent acquisition market. I'm thrilled to join at such a pivotal moment for AI and lead the company's next chapter of growth and market leadership."

"Michael is a proven technology executive and the right leader to guide Daxtra through its next phase," said Bob Morse, Managing Partner at Strattam Capital and member of Daxtra's Board of Directors. "We thank Terry Baker for the impact he had on Daxtra during his tenure and we are looking forward to working with Michael as he and the Daxtra team continue to shape the AI-driven future of talent acquisition."

About Daxtra

Daxtra helps talent acquisition teams and recruitment agencies find, rank and engage job seekers instantly. The Daxtra platform combines AI-powered search, intelligent matching, multilingual resume parsing and automated candidate screening and scheduling. With the launch of TalentFlow, Daxtra expanded its offerings to include full workflow automation, streamlining everything from job requisitions to scheduled interviews with top talent.

Founded in 2002, Daxtra is trusted by more than 2,500 staffing firms and in-house hiring teams worldwide, with offices across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at Daxtra.com.

About Strattam

Strattam Capital invests in founder-led, independent B2B software and technology companies across North America. Strattam believes in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing, via their Five-Point Plan process, to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, Strattam connects companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. For more information, please visit Strattam.com.

