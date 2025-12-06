(DAY 2) Wrangler NFR 2025: Complete Guide to Live Stream, TV Schedule, Results, and How to Watch Free on The Cowboy Channel & Cowboy Channel Plus

As the second night of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo heats up, The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel Plus continue providing fans worldwide with unmatched free live coverage, analysis, and behind-the-scenes access.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2025 is set to thrill rodeo fans worldwide as the top professional rodeo athletes gather at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Running from December 4 through December 13, 2025, this iconic event marks the 67th edition of the NFR, a pinnacle competition in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) calendar. With multiple live streaming and television viewing options available, fans will not miss a single barrel run, bull ride, or team roping event. Watch NFR live on The Cowboy Channel

NFR 2025 Live Streaming Guide:

Event: National Finals Rodeo 2025

Dates: 4-13 December 2025

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Organizer: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Streaming: Cowboy Channel Plus (online)

Watch the full season of the NFR Season 2025 LIVE Streaming Online - Start NFR streaming instantly – Click HERE

For those eager to watch the action live, The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel Plus are your go-to destinations. The Cowboy Channel, widely available through cable providers and streaming services, will broadcast up to 10 hours of live coverage daily from Las Vegas. Fans who prefer streaming on mobile devices or smart TVs can access the event via the Cowboy Channel Plus app, offering enhanced features including on-demand content, multiple camera angles, and real-time scoring updates.

NFR 2025 Live Stream and TV Schedule

The 2025 NFR will feature ten consecutive days of competition, with performances beginning each evening. According to the official schedule, events typically start around 7:00 PM Eastern Time, though fans are encouraged to check local listings for exact times. The Cowboy Channel ensures coverage of all major events including bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, and barrel racing.

Daily highlights, results, and standings will also be available on the Cowboy Channel Plus app. This makes it easy for fans to follow their favorite athletes and stay up to date with points, earnings, and event outcomes, whether at home or on the go.

How to Watch NFR 2025 on The Cowboy Channel

For viewers in the United States, The Cowboy Channel is accessible on most major cable and satellite providers. Check your local listings to confirm the channel number. Additionally, fans with streaming services such as DirecTV, Sling TV, or FuboTV can watch the live broadcast via The Cowboy Channel's streaming package.

For those who prefer mobile or on-demand viewing, the Cowboy Channel Plus app provides a seamless streaming experience. Available for both iOS and Android devices, the app allows fans to watch live events, catch up on past performances, and explore behind-the-scenes content. It also features push notifications for real-time updates, so fans never miss a critical moment.

Event Highlights and Key Competitions

The Wrangler NFR is renowned for its intense competition across multiple rodeo disciplines. Bareback and saddle bronc riders will showcase their strength and skill as they attempt to score high marks from judges. Bull riding, a fan favorite, promises high stakes and high drama as top riders take on the fiercest bulls in the PRCA circuit.

Team roping and tie-down roping are expected to keep spectators on edge, with split-second timing and precision determining the winners. Barrel racing, a highlight for many fans, will feature some of the fastest female riders in the sport. Each night's results contribute to the final standings and overall world championships in each discipline.

Results and Live Updates

For fans who want to follow the action in real time, The Cowboy Channel Plus provides up-to-date results, leaderboards, and athlete statistics. This feature ensures that even those unable to watch every live event can stay informed about standings, point totals, and individual performance results.

Additionally, The Cowboy Channel's official website and social media channels will provide highlights, recaps, and interviews with competitors, giving fans a complete rodeo experience from start to finish.

Why The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel Plus Are Essential for NFR Fans

The Cowboy Channel has cemented its reputation as the premier destination for rodeo coverage, offering comprehensive live broadcasts, expert commentary, and exclusive access to major PRCA events. Cowboy Channel Plus enhances this experience with on-demand access, multi-angle viewing, and convenient mobile streaming options. Together, they provide a complete viewing package that ensures fans can enjoy every ride, run, and round of the 2025 NFR.

Tips for Watching NFR 2025

Check Local Listings: Ensure you know your local channel number for The Cowboy Channel.

Download the App: Install the Cowboy Channel Plus app ahead of time to access live streams and on-demand content.

Stay Updated: Follow official social media channels for live updates, scores, and highlights.

Plan Ahead: Events can run late, so adjust your viewing schedule to catch the final rounds and championship performances.

As the Wrangler NFR 2025 unfolds, fans can expect thrilling performances, record-breaking rides, and unforgettable moments in the rodeo arena. Whether you're watching at home on television or streaming live via the Cowboy Channel Plus app, the 67th edition of the National Finals Rodeo promises to deliver the excitement, competition, and drama that rodeo enthusiasts have come to love.

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2025 is more than a rodeo; it is a celebration of skill, courage, and tradition in the world of professional rodeo. With comprehensive coverage from The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel Plus, fans can experience every high-flying ride, fast run, and thrilling round in real time. Mark your calendars, download the app, and tune in to witness one of the most anticipated rodeo events of the year.

Media Contact

Mark Woodall, Rural Media Group, 1 760-712-7694, [email protected], https://thecowboychanel.com/

SOURCE Rural Media Group