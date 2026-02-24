Day of AI and Common Sense Media Launch "Using AI Wisely for School Success" Toolkit to Help Families Navigate AI and Learning

Third video in "What Is AI for Families" series focuses on healthy learning habits and responsible AI use in school

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Day of AI and Common Sense Media today announced the release of a new AI literacy video and toolkit designed to help families understand how artificial intelligence (AI) is showing up in students' schoolwork and how to use it for actual learning rather than instant assignment completion.

Titled "Using AI Wisely for School Success," this third installment of the "What is AI for Families" series addresses the growing presence of AI in classrooms. While AI can help students test their knowledge of subject matter and grow their skills, the purpose of the toolkit is to emphasize that real, long-lasting learning still requires effort and active engagement. The video offers families practical guidance for supporting kids as they navigate the rise of AI in education, breaking down when AI can be helpful and when it can get in the way of building critical thinking skills.

As part of its broader national movement, "Responsible AI for America's Youth," Day of AI and partner MIT RAISE continue to work alongside Common Sense Media to equip families, educators, and students with easy to use, research-based AI literacy resources. This toolkit builds on that effort, following last April's launch of "An AI Literacy Toolkit: Empowering Families to Explore AI Together" and last November's "Talking to Kids About AI — Privacy, Fairness, and Responsibility," which addressed topics like data privacy, bias, misinformation, and human connection.

"AI isn't going anywhere, and we adults have a responsibility to make sure our kids are using it responsibly at home and in the classroom" said Jeffrey Riley, Executive Director of Day of AI and former Massachusetts Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education. "These toolkits are a powerful step in the right direction, ensuring families have the resources they need to drive long-lasting learning. Common Sense Media has been a valuable partner in this effort, and we're proud to work with them toward our shared goal of ensuring AI supports learning instead of replacing it."

"AI is a powerful tool that can help students understand difficult concepts, brainstorm ideas, and even create study guides, but to ensure our kids get the education they need, it must be used responsibly," said Common Sense Media Chief Program Officer Yvette Renteria. "This toolkit helps families understand when and where AI is appropriate in their kids' schooling, while also offering creative ways to use AI that strengthen thinking and study skills. We're grateful to our partners at Day of AI for helping us educate families on how to use AI wisely so our kids have the skills they need in the future."

The Using AI Wisely for School Success Toolkit includes:

A family-facing video that explains how AI works in school settings and how to use it to strengthen critical thinking.

Conversation starters and age-based guidance to help families set healthy AI habits and understand school expectations.

Interactive activities and a simple Before–During–After AI homework routine that helps kids reflect, verify information, and build independent thinking skills.

Clear guidance around AI's risks and limitations, including mental health warnings and automation bias.

Developed as part of Day of AI and Common Sense Media's ongoing partnership, this toolkit supports a growing national effort to advance AI literacy among families and schools. Watch the video and download the free toolkit at https://dayofai.org/families/family-tools/.

About Common Sense Media

Common Sense Media is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families by providing the research-backed information, education, and independent voice they need to thrive in the age of apps, algorithms, and AI. We rate, educate, and advocate for policies to protect and prepare kids online. Our ratings, research, and resources reach more than 150 million users globally, over 1.4 million educators, and more than 100,000 schools worldwide every year. Learn more at commonsense.org.

About Day of AI

Born at MIT in 2021 through the Institute's RAISE (Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education) initiative, Day of AI enables K–12 students, families, and educators to thrive in the age of artificial intelligence. Now an independent nonprofit, Day of AI continues to collaborate closely with MIT's world-class researchers to equip educators with the tools and knowledge to teach AI responsibly—fostering critical thinking, creativity, and digital literacy across schools and communities. Learn more and download our free K12 curriculum, access professional development to educators teaching ai in K12 schools and find information free resources at www.dayofai.org

About "Responsible AI for America's Youth"

Day of AI and MIT RAISE have just launched a year-long, nationwide campaign, "Responsible AI for America's Youth," providing the tools of AI literacy to K-12 teachers and students across the country. Last week marked the launch of a series of up to 20 weekly virtual trainings available to all U.S. teachers, the most extensive offering of its kind, with educators from all 50 states already registering for the program. Over the next nine months Day of AI and its partners will be working with teachers from coast to coast and bringing their best-in-class AI literacy curriculum to school communities across the country, hosting events and student competitions in different subject areas, including civics and arts. All of this will build up to a culminating weekend July 2026 at MIT, where 250 top students and teachers will be brought to Cambridge/Boston by Day of AI and MIT RAISE for "America's Youth AI Festival," all as part of our country's 250th anniversary.

