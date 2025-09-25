Day of AI and MIT RAISE Launch National Movement to Empower Students and Educators in the AI Age

"We're giving every student a voice in shaping how AI literacy is taught and how to use it responsibly. The future belongs to our kids, and it's on us to get it right," said Jeffrey Riley, Executive Director of Day of AI, former Commissioner of Education for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Post this

Two high school students selected from each state will gather at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate to pass a Student AI Bill of Rights.

Senate to pass a Student AI Bill of Rights. Leading student-artists selected from nationwide competitions in visual and performing arts, with winners featured in events at MIT's Edward and Joyce Linde Music Building and the MIT Media Lab.

Edward and Joyce Linde Music Building and the MIT Media Lab. An "AI for A Better World" competition where top student groups will present their visions for how AI can solve societal problems to a panel led by Professor Cynthia Breazeal , the Director of MIT RAISE who was recently named to the 2025 Time100 AI list of the 100 most influential people in AI.

"AI is changing everything. Our kids need the skills to harness its power and understand its limits," said Jeffrey Riley, Executive Director of Day of AI and former Commissioner of Education for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. "This is about giving every student, no matter where they live or what they are passionate about, a voice in shaping how AI literacy is taught in their schools and how to use it responsibly. The AI revolution is this generation's defining moment. The future belongs to our kids, and it's on us as educators, parents, and business and community leaders to get it right."

"This represents a new chapter in preparing students not only to use AI but to shape its future responsibly," said Cynthia Breazeal, Co-Founder and Senior Advisor of Day of AI in addition to her role as Director of MIT RAISE. "By tying AI literacy to critical thinking, ethical reasoning, and civic responsibility, we are giving students the tools they need to lead in this uncharted territory. Just as importantly, we are equipping educators with the confidence and resources to guide them as they serve as pioneers of this field themselves. This is a cultural movement that unites rigorous research with the energy of future generations."

Building Responsible AI Literacy Nationwide with a Team of Best-In-Class Partners

To drive the Responsible AI for America's Youth movement, Day of AI is providing free, engaging AI literacy lessons for K–12 students, supported by a complete set of educator guides, resources, and videos for easy implementation in classrooms and afterschool programs. More than two million students worldwide have already benefited from Day of AI's curriculum, showing measurable gains in AI understanding and agency. To support teachers, Day of AI will run hundreds of free professional development workshops during the 2025–26 school year, including Demystifying AI and Bringing AI Literacy to Your Classroom. These virtual sessions begin in October 2025 and will be offered up to 20 times per week, making this the most extensive offering of its kind.

Prominent supporters of this campaign include the Vertex Foundation; the Lynch Foundation; the Mathworks; award-winning performance artist will.i.am's i.am/Angel Foundation; Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's 7uice Foundation; the Dr. Ibrahim El-Hefni Technical Training Foundation; Common Sense Media; and Latinos for Education.

For more information, to access curriculum, or to register for professional development workshops, visit dayofaiusa.org.

About Day of AI

Started in 2021 at MIT RAISE, Day of AI became a stand-alone non-profit in 2024 to enable K-12 students, families, and educators to thrive in the age of AI. Since its launch, the organization has grown into a global initiative reaching more than 2 million students and engaging 50,000 educators worldwide. With continuing support from MIT's best-in-class team of researchers and advisors, Day of AI provides a complete set of resources and support to equip educators throughout the world with the knowledge and tools to integrate AI responsibly into their classrooms and lessons.

About MIT RAISE

The MIT RAISE ("Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education") Initiative empowers everyone to use AI responsibly, authentically, and with impact. Its mission is to advance science and innovation of AI-enabled technologies, experiences, and global programs to deepen learning, spark creativity, and empower everyone to make a better world with AI.

Media Contact

Eileen Belden, Day of AI USA, 1 (202) 936-6335, [email protected], https://www.dayofaiusa.org/

SOURCE Day of AI USA