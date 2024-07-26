Day One Named one of the Top Custom eLearning Development Companies Worldwide by Learning Light

Our 'Learning By Doing' approach using interactive elearning and simulations seems to be resonating with L&D managers, but also leaders in Sustainability and Cultural Change. We take great pride in the impact we're seeing across our client businesses Post this

In publishing this list of elearning providers, Learning Light stated: "... we focused on corporate elearning solutions companies that have supported clients who have a global workforce. " "Each company on this list has delivered interesting and impactful client projects that we've seen over the last year."

Day One earned a place on this list of top custom elearning companies based on its ability to drive learner engagement and long-term knowledge retention for a number of global brands. The clients mentioned spanned sectors that include Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail, Not-for-Profit and Manufacturing. In describing Day One's solutions for meeting their climate / sustainability and compliance agenda, one client wrote: "I found them very responsive, creative and with good attention to detail, and the project came in on budget and on time. They were also very patient with me as a client! Highly recommended." highlighting the positive experience that this elearning provider delivers.

Elaine Teal, Learning Director of Day One Technologies, commented: "Over the last 12 to 18 months, we've seen increasing demand for solutions that enhance learner engagement and long-term knowledge retention. Our 'Learning By Doing' approach using interactive elearning and simulations seems to be resonating with L&D managers, but also leaders in Sustainability and Cultural Change. We take great pride in the impact we're seeing across our client businesses, many of whom are expanding their training with our solutions. "

About Day One Technologies

For over 25 years, Day One Technologies has partnered with organisations across every sector to create custom elearning solutions that drive business improvement and cultural change. With backgrounds in both learning psychology and the latest tech, Day One's designers and developers understand how people need to learn in the context of their real-life working environment, and they have the technical expertise to provide solutions to make that happen.

With a focus on engaging, interactive elearning, Day One brings a Can Do attitude to every assignment, and has supported some of the world's biggest brands with multinational and multilingual training, and ambitious cultural change projects.

