Day Spa Expert Flawless by Melissa Fox Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Flawless by Melissa Fox joins Haute Beauty Network as a day spa expert representing the Coral Gables, FL market.
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Licensed esthetician, CIDESCO diplomat, celebrity facialist, and skincare guru Melissa Fox has been making faces flawless, poreless, and glowing for over 18 years. Having worked under world-renowned dermatologist Dr. Fredric Brandt, her innovative facial techniques and treatment combinations are tailored to each client in a progressive, never-aggressive approach. Her knowledge of dermatology and skincare ingredients delivers optimal results, always complimented with a feeling of relaxation and zen. Additionally, Melissa currently consults on new product development for top global brands including Dr. Brandt Skincare and KYLIE Skin.
Melissa Fox has not only been featured in top beauty and skincare publications worldwide but often contributes as a leading expert and has been recognized in Allure magazine's Best of Beauty category for Best Facial in Miami for 3 years in a row.
Learn more about Flawless by Melissa Fox by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/flawless-by-melissa-fox/
ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:
Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.
For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
Media Contact
Grace Sarkisian, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 813-260-0767, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living
Share this article