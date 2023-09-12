Day Spa Expert Purely You Spa Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Jennifer has inspired and educated thousands on skin transformation. Tweet this

Jennifer has created the acclaimed Diamond Glow Experience, which gained recognition in the Natural Awakenings Magazine in 2022. This comprehensive skincare regimen elevates anti-aging treatments by incorporating LED Light Therapy, Resurfacing, Extractions, Exfoliation, Hungarian Face-Lift Massage, Hydration, Lymphatic Drainage, and more, all within a 2-hour session. It's a must-try service, drawing clients from around the world.

In addition, Jennifer has inspired and educated thousands on skin transformation. She is highly regarded in her industry, often invited as a guest speaker and trainer at Wellness Schools in Southwest Florida. Jennifer has also played a crucial role in training future Estheticians at various facilities.

Purely You Spa received recognition as the Business of the Month by the Chamber of Commerce. Moreover, it was a three-time finalist in the esteemed Southwest Florida Blue Chip Community Business Award in 2013, 2014, and 2019. Jennifer Alvarez Linguidi led Purely You Spa to become the first Spa in Southwest Florida to earn recognition from the Blue Zones Project of Southwest Florida in 2016. Her commitment to her community is evident, as she recently accepted the American Heart Association's nomination for the "Woman of Impact Campaign" in Southwest Florida. In 2023, she was honored as the Woman of Impact Runner-Up through the American Heart Association. Lastly, Jennifer received recognition from the Small Business Development Center and Florida Gulf Coast University as a Finalist in Southwest Florida for Entrepreneur of the Year. Among the 25 finalists, she was one of the top three in the final stage for The Most Adaptive Entrepreneur in Southwest Florida. While she didn't secure the top spot, she is deeply honored to have been considered for this prestigious recognition.

On a personal note, Jennifer is a proud mother of two beautiful boys, ages 4 and 5, which certainly keeps her on her toes when she's not working!

Learn more about Purely You Spa by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/purely-you-spa/

