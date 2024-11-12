Day1Model Unveils Advanced Automation for Capital Project Decision-Making, Led by Expert Travis Arlitt

Using Day1Model is like watching your project unfold in slow motion, giving you complete visibility and control. Post this

Due to limited options, many project managers still rely on outdated tools like Primavera and Microsoft Project using CPM, and Excel—tools that are increasingly inadequate for today's fast-moving and complex environments. These static tools fail to adapt to unforeseen issues such as real-time production or weather delays, leaving project leaders scrambling to adjust plans well after the window to cost-effectively mitigate the issue has passed.

The statistics for project success are alarming. PwC surveyed 47 global mega-projects across sectors like railways, nuclear power, and oil and gas, finding that "76% exceeded budgets by more than 25%. The average cost overrun was 88%" resulting in billions of dollars in losses and wasted work hours. Deloitte supports this, noting that "65% of [capital] projects around the world fail with cost overruns exceeding 25% and execution time extending 50% or more beyond scheduled durations." Worse, only "54% of projects are completed on time and on budget." These failures underscore the limitations of traditional tools, which can't adapt to the real-world conditions that modern projects face.

The rapid advancement of technology is ushering in a new era of project decision-making visibility, with automation leading the charge. Automation has become essential, transforming project planning, monitoring, and execution with capabilities previously unimaginable. As Arlitt explains: "By embracing automation, project decision makers can future-proof their operations, enabling them to consistently deliver on time and on budget."

Day1Model's automated tools provide real-time predictive scenarios that help project leaders anticipate risks and make informed, proactive decisions, ensuring that even the most complex projects remain on track. Arlitt shares, "It's like watching your project unfold in slow motion, giving you complete visibility and control."

Travis Arlitt, the visionary behind Day1Model and dubbed the "Navy SEAL of Planners," developed this technology to deliver the clarity and control that traditional tools lack.

