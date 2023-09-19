DayBlink and ROOMDEX Announce Partnership to Drive Revenue for Hotels through Inventory Merchandising Innovations

When reviewing the ROOMDEX platform, it was clear that ABS provides a merchandising vehicle to elevate and generate value from the assets in which hotels have invested so much. Tweet this

Independent luxury hotels can leverage technology to offer personalized upsell offers to their guests or fulfill upgrades to their VIP guests, creating an unparalleled level of tailored service. ROOMDEX hotels that have switched to ABS Upselling have seen a 21% increase in YoY upselling revenue.

As DayBlink GPO continues to curate a holistic platform of luxury-aligned service providers, our team is excited to roll out a new category of dynamic upsells to our consortium of 5-star luxury hoteliers worldwide.

"Independent luxury hotels are notable for their distinctive and unique room features," said Michael Wong, Founder & CEO at DayBlink GPO. "When reviewing the ROOMDEX platform, it was clear that ABS provides a merchandising vehicle to elevate and generate value from the assets in which hotels have invested so much. Plus, the shopping interface provides luxury guests a new way to personalize their stay in a meaningful way."

"We are excited to be collaborating with DayBlink GPO on this offering," said Jos Schaap, CEO & Founder of ROOMDEX. "The luxury guest wants a guaranteed and unique experience delivered as soon as possible. With ROOMDEX Automation tools, hotels can now provide this level of service even prior to arrival."

-----------

About ROOMDEX

ROOMDEX is the technology leader in the hotel upselling software space. Its hotel upsell software automates, monetizes and ultimately simplifies the hotel room upgrade process by putting the power of choice in the hotel guest's hands.

ROOMDEX Upsell Automation uses hotel reservation, guest data and its proprietary True AvailabilityTM and Dynamic Pricing algorithms to deliver personalized digital offers, greatly enhancing the guest experience. The hotel upsell tool relieves hoteliers of the labor time required by other upselling solutions while delivering high margin revenue and a substantial ROI.

ROOMDEX is now the exclusive provider of ABS Upselling. Attribute-based selling re-imagines hotel inventory merchandising, delivering a unique and improved guest satisfaction and increased hotel revenue.

ROOMDEX leverages hotel operational and software experience gained by our team members while in leadership roles at companies such as MICROS (now Oracle Hospitality), Nor1, Duetto, StayNTouch and Shiji to develop our innovations in hotel automation, dynamic pricing, operational availability, and attribute-based selling. Since founding in spring of 2020, ROOMDEX has signed hundreds of hotels across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Twitter: @ROOMDEX

Facebook: facebook.com/roomdexinc

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/roomdex

Youtube: click here

About DayBlink GPO

DayBlink GPO is a strategic sourcing provider for independently owned and operated luxury hotels in the hospitality sector. DayBlink GPO combines years of expertise to help members improve their bottom line and performance efficiency. As an ambassador on behalf of hoteliers, DayBlink GPO negotiates superior agreements with multinational companies across major hotel spend categories by leveraging billions of dollars in member purchasing power. These deals bring instant value, create cost savings, and deliver efficiencies at little to no added effort for our members. For more information, visit https://dayblinkgpo.com/

Facebook: facebook.com/dayblinkgpo

Instagram: @DayBlinkGPO

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dayblinkgpo/

Media Contact

Paul Peddrick, ROOMDEX, 1 410-999-1744, [email protected], roomdex.io

SOURCE ROOMDEX