Daymond John Joins Enventys Partners at CES 2024 to Ignite Startup Success

Inventors pitching their product will also have access to previous Shark Tank winners who can provide immediate feedback to their pitch and product ideas. Representatives from Rise Nation Mastermind will also be present. Rise Nation Mastermind is the top-ranked private network for high performing entrepreneurs, investors, and executives who have built multi-million and billion-dollar brands.

"I'm thrilled about the electrifying convergence of innovation and entrepreneurship that Enventys Partners is spearheading at CES 2024," said Roy Morejon, co-founder of Enventys Partners. "We're teaming up with industry leaders and the iconic Daymond John to help transform the CES experience into a dynamic arena where groundbreaking ideas collide with limitless possibilities."

Throughout the event, Enventys Partners, Storybox, Retailbound, and Easyship will be available to engage with attendees, offering insights and discussing potential collaborations. To book a 90-second slot for pitching your tech innovation or physical product idea at the Enventys Partners booth, please visit http://www.pitchashark.com/.

About Enventys Partners

Enventys Partners is the industry's only full-service, turnkey product launch accelerator. For more than 20 years, they've combined start-to-finish, all-encompassing product development services with digital marketing expertise to create innovative products and bring them to market. As a global product development and marketing leader, Enventys Partners designs, prototypes, manufactures, fulfills, crowdfunds, and markets new products and startup businesses. Enventys Partners has made more than $1 billion in product sales and has been involved in developing, prototyping, launching, and/or marketing over 3,600 products. Enventys Partners is strategically positioned to bring products to life, ensuring validation with audiences globally. Discover how Enventys Partners can turn your vision into reality. For more information and a free consultation with an expert, visit https://enventyspartners.com/.

About Daymond John

Daymond John has come a long way from turning a $40 budget into FUBU, a $6 billion fashion game-changer. Throughout his career, Daymond has continued to be an entrepreneur in every sense of the word. He is not only a pioneer in the fashion industry but a Shark on the 4-time Emmy Award-winning Shark Tank, a New York Times best-selling author, a branding guru, and a highly sought-after motivational speaker. For more information, visit https://daymondjohn.com/.

About United Inventors Association (UIA)

The UIA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides educational resources and creates opportunities for the independent inventing community while encouraging honest and ethical business practices among industry service leaders. We are the largest inventor member organization in the US and support nearly 100 affiliate inventor associations. The United Inventors Association (UIA) is a non-profit organization supporting inventors and promoting innovation. It provides resources, education, and networking opportunities to inventors, entrepreneurs, and product developers. The UIA aims to help inventors navigate the complex process of bringing their ideas to market and protect their intellectual property. For more information, visit https://uiausa.org/.

Media Contact

Stevie Alger, Enventys Partners, (831) 334-2398, [email protected], https://enventyspartners.com/

