Dayrize and Avery Dennison Partner on Technology that Tracks the Impact of Billions of Products Throughout Their Life Cycle

Avery Dennison's atma.io connected product cloud is a platform that tracks products through their life cycle. The exact impact these products have on the environment will now be available for businesses and, ultimately, consumers. Businesses can store and manage a myriad of data points for individual items, including the environmental impact associated with each product — from source to consumer. This will include specific details on carbon emissions, water depletion, and land used for each product. Under the new partnership, Dayrize's complex sustainability impact data will be presented on Avery Dennison's platform in an intuitive scoring system to help communicate the environmental impact in a more compelling way.

"Up until now, it has been challenging for businesses to track the environmental and social impact of a single product through its supply chain, but our partnership with Avery Dennison will change that and help businesses and consumers see the true impact of each product," said Dayrize CEO Austin Simms. "Dayrize is excited to make our product-level sustainability intelligence available through Avery Dennison's atma.io platform. The unparalleled level of impact transparency will enable businesses and consumers to make informed decisions about the sustainability of products."

Benefits to businesses and brands.

Track and manage the impact of supply chains through a single platform. This level of accessibility fosters trust and accountability among supply chain partners, promoting a more sustainable and ethical business ecosystem by encouraging responsible production practices and reducing the environmental impact of goods and services. They can also share sustainability information about their products with consumers, improving relationships and driving brand loyalty.

Benefits to consumers.

Access environmental and social impact information on the products they are browsing and purchasing, allowing them to make informed decisions. They can also view the impact their purchased products have on the environment throughout their manufacture.

"With atma.io, we are capturing and managing highly granular product lifecycle information for our customers. Currently, we are managing over 30 billion physical items on the platform," said Michael Goller, Senior Global Director, atma.io, Avery Dennison. "In partnering with Dayrize, we can tap into their expertise to incorporate product impact data at an unprecedented scale. Together, we are simplifying and streamlining the process of capturing and managing impact data. We see this as an important step to increase transparency by making it easy to communicate sustainability insights to consumers at scale, allowing them to make better-informed decisions."

About Dayrize

Dayrize is a climate-tech company that provides product-level environmental and social impact intelligence to the consumer goods industry. Impact analytics are presented in one interactive platform, enabling businesses to set, measure and track progress towards their sustainability goals. Our mission is to bring global consumption within societal and planetary boundaries and we believe businesses and consumers can create real change with access to the right information. By improving the transparency of data within supply chains through our world-first proprietary technology, we empower both businesses and consumers to reduce their environmental footprint.

Dayrize was founded in February 2020 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Follow Dayrize on LinkedIn, YouTube or visit dayrize.com.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and a variety of converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance. The company serves an array of industries worldwide, including home and personal care, apparel, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive. The company employs approximately 36,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2022 were $9.0 billion.

