Daytryp Health Announces Partnership with Enthea for Groundbreaking Nationwide Availability of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy as an Employee Benefit

Enthea's announcement comes after the company recently released news surrounding positive one year data with Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps. Results showed that Dr Bronner's employees expressed dramatic improvement with various mental health disorders using KAT. As an example, patients with PTSD and depression showed an 86% and 67% reduction in symptoms, respectively.

"Investing in the mental health of employees is absolutely crucial. Daytryp is proud to partner with Enthea to help future-thinking employers offer Ketamine Therapy which have long lasting, transformative outcomes," said Chris Cohn, CEO of Daytryp Health. "Our team of clinicians and doctors deliver compassionate care while our data-driven approach will help accelerate the adoption of psychedelic therapy by proving the efficacy of these new, innovative treatment modalities."

Ketamine is known to interrupt unhealthy thought patterns – and also to increase neuroplasticity, thus facilitating some positive rewiring of the brain. "Ketamine is the most effective medical treatment for depression that currently exists," noted Quinn Snyder, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Daytryp Health. "When a patient's defenses are lowered using ketamine, they are better able to explore the root of their problems. This can result in long-term relief – and not merely symptom suppression, as is too often the case with today's conventional therapy."

Daytryp is a Ketamine Assisted Treatment organization located in Phoenix, AZ. Daytryp utilizes legal psychedelic medicines, combined with psychotherapy, to treat its clients for many mental health disorders including depression, PTSD, anxiety and trauma. Currently, Daytryp Health offers Ketamine Therapy. They will offer additional psychedelic medicines such as MDMA and Psilocybin as they become legalized for therapeutic use. Daytryp also owns Bird Song 38, a wellness retreat center located in the Arcadia area of Phoenix, AZ. Daytryp Health combines legal psychedelic medications with an experienced team of Doctors, Psychiatrists and Clinicians, as well as data-driven coaching with the goal of continuously optimizing patient outcomes.

Through Enthea benefit services, companies can cover this new and innovative treatment for their employees and families – leading to improved productivity, increased retention, lower medical costs, and a more engaged workforce. Enthea's services currently cover ketamine-based treatments and will include MDMA and psilocybin-assisted therapies as they are approved.

