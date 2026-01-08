DB Services Launches "Mission in Motion"- A New Brand for Salesforce Solutions

DB Services launches Mission in Motion, a new brand that empowers mission-driven organizations through digital transformation and Salesforce innovation. Building on over 20 years of expertise with nonprofits, education, SMBs, and the public sector, Mission in Motion provides a centralized hub of resources, webinars, expert insights, and tailored Salesforce solutions to help organizations move their mission forward.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DB Services, a trusted Salesforce Partner and leader in custom technology solutions, announces Mission in Motion, a DBA of DB Services dedicated to providing digital transformations for mission-driven organizations.

For over 20 years, DB Services has empowered nonprofits, education institutions, the public sector, and SMBs to streamline operations, strengthen impact, and achieve lasting change through technology. The launch of Mission in Motion marks the next evolution of commitment, creating a centralized destination for Salesforce resources, insights, and innovation.

"With Mission in Motion, we're empowering organizations to amplify their impact through the power of digital transformation. Our goal is simple: to help those who are changing the world do it even better. By leveraging the Salesforce platform, we're putting the tools of innovation and efficiency directly into the hands of mission-driven teams," said Kevin Hammond, CEO of DB Services and Mission in Motion.

Mission in Motion offers users a comprehensive suite of resources designed to empower organizations at every stage of their Salesforce journey, including:

Webinars that share actionable insights, innovations, and impacts

A Digital Transformation Blog offering expert strategies, best practices, and real-world guidance

Tailored Salesforce Solutions built to meet the unique challenges of mission-driven organizations

Access to industry experts committed to helping organizations move their mission forward

By launching Mission in Motion, DB Services reinforces its position as a trusted partner in digital transformations, one that understands the unique challenges of organizations and delivers technology solutions that move your mission forward.

To learn more, visit: missioninmotion.com or follow Mission in Motion on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Mission in Motion is a DBA of DB Services and is a Salesforce Partner-focused organization committed to delivering digital transformations that unlock efficiency, foster growth, and create lasting change.

Media Contact

Maria Thompson, Mission in Motion, 1 3179603290, [email protected], https://missioninmotion.com/

SOURCE Mission in Motion