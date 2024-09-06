DB Services Offers Free Upgrade Analysis for Nonprofits Transitioning from Salesforce Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP) to Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud

DB Services, a leading Salesforce partner specializing in nonprofit solutions, is launching a new initiative to support nonprofits in upgrading from Salesforce Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP) to the new Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud. As part of this initiative, DB Services is offering a free upgrade analysis to help organizations understand the benefits and process of upgrading to the latest Salesforce technology. In addition, one participating nonprofit will be selected to receive a free upgrade implementation as part of DB Services' Pledge 1% commitment.

Join Our Upcoming Nonprofit Webinar

To further support nonprofits during this transition, DB Services is also hosting an upcoming webinar focused on upgrading from NPSP to Nonprofit Cloud. This webinar will provide valuable insights, practical tips, and expert advice on making the transition smooth and successful. Register today to secure your spot!

The upgrade analysis will provide nonprofits with a comprehensive review of their current Salesforce setup, identifying areas for optimization, and outlining the steps required to transition to the new Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud. This service is designed to help nonprofits maximize their impact by leveraging the latest advancements in Salesforce technology.

Win a Free Upgrade Implementation

In addition to the free analysis, DB Services is proud to announce that one nonprofit will receive a free upgrade implementation. This giveaway is part of our Pledge 1% commitment, where we dedicate 1% of our time and profit to causes that align with our values. The winning organization will be selected from the nonprofits that sign up for the upgrade analysis.

How to Participate

Nonprofits interested in taking advantage of this opportunity can sign up for a Salesforce NPSP to Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud upgrade analysis on our website. The deadline for entries for the free implementation is November 30, 2024. Following the deadline, each nonprofit will complete an application to be selected, and our team of Salesforce experts will conduct the analyses based on selection criteria that will be provided to each organization entered. The winner of the free upgrade implementation will be announced in early January 2025.

About DB Services

DB Services is a software consulting and development company focused on making organizations more efficient and effective through Salesforce. DB Services is a certified Salesforce partner with over 40 certifications. Since 2003, we have worked with hundreds of organizations large and small to provide custom implementations. We take pride in not only providing a solution to your software problems, but in creating long-term client relationships that offer digital transformations. As a proud member of the Pledge 1% movement, we believe in giving back to the community and helping nonprofits achieve their goals through the power of technology.

For more information about our Salesforce services or to sign up for the free upgrade analysis, please visit our website or contact us.

