DC Norris North America Secures Landmark Project Under Centralized Access Model

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DC Norris North America has secured one of the largest projects in its ten-year history, marking the first installation to move forward under the company's newly streamlined delivery model. This milestone underscores the growing demand for a simpler, more coordinated way for food manufacturers to source and install processing equipment that spans brands and applications.
The centralized model gives manufacturers across the United States and Canada direct access to the company's newly expanded equipment portfolio, which includes food processing machinery manufactured by DC Norris, BCH Rochdale, Gilwood, and AE Mixers. By serving as the single point of contact, DC Norris North America ensures that clients benefit from coordinated engineering, faster project timelines, and a consistent support structure from planning through commissioning.
"This project is a significant step forward for both our clients and our team," said Dick Smith, President of DC Norris North America. "Our centralized model removes unnecessary complexity. With one access point, we deliver equipment from multiple world-class brands through one coordinated plan, and that makes a measurable difference in speed, accountability, and results."
Benefits of the centralized access point include:
- Integrated system design that minimizes compatibility issues and ensures reliable start-up
- Single accountability for project delivery, training, and performance
- Accelerated installation and commissioning with unified support
- U.S.-based service engineers and a robust domestic spare parts inventory, with direct access to additional inventory held in the UK
- Seamless collaboration with the original equipment manufacturers for long-term efficiency
This project represents a new benchmark for DC Norris North America, proving the value of its unified approach to equipment sourcing and project execution.
For more information about DC Norris North America's centralized access model or to discuss upcoming projects, visit www.dcnorrisna.com.
The company will also be exhibiting at Pack Expo Las Vegas, September 29 through October 1, 2025 in booth N-6862 where attendees will experience all four portfolio brands showcased. Company leadership and sales engineers will be on hand to discuss equipment applications with manufacturers and take media interviews at the Las Vegas show.
