DC Norris North America Secures Landmark Project Under Centralized Access Model

"This project is a significant step forward for both our clients and our team," said Dick Smith, President of DC Norris North America. "Our centralized model removes unnecessary complexity. With one access point, we deliver equipment from multiple world-class brands through one coordinated plan, and that makes a measurable difference in speed, accountability, and results."

Benefits of the centralized access point include:

Integrated system design that minimizes compatibility issues and ensures reliable start-up

Single accountability for project delivery, training, and performance

Accelerated installation and commissioning with unified support

U.S.-based service engineers and a robust domestic spare parts inventory, with direct access to additional inventory held in the UK

Seamless collaboration with the original equipment manufacturers for long-term efficiency

This project represents a new benchmark for DC Norris North America, proving the value of its unified approach to equipment sourcing and project execution.

For more information about DC Norris North America's centralized access model or to discuss upcoming projects, visit www.dcnorrisna.com.

The company will also be exhibiting at Pack Expo Las Vegas, September 29 through October 1, 2025 in booth N-6862 where attendees will experience all four portfolio brands showcased. Company leadership and sales engineers will be on hand to discuss equipment applications with manufacturers and take media interviews at the Las Vegas show.

Media Contact

Dick Smith, DC Norris North America, 1 2319351519, [email protected], www.dcnorrisna.com

SOURCE DC Norris North America