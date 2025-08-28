DC Norris North America to Showcase Newly Expanded Food Processing Equipment Portfolio at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025

DC Norris North America will showcase its expanded food processing equipment portfolio at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, September 29 - October 1, 2025, Booth N-6862. For the first time, the company will feature equipment from all four partner brands: DC Norris, BCH, Gilwood, and AE Mixers with live demos, scale models, and on-site expert consultations for food and beverage manufacturers.
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DC Norris North America will exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025, taking place September 29 through October 1, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visitors can explore the company's newly expanded portfolio of industrial food processing equipment in booth N-6862, including solutions for cooking, mixing, cooling, can processing, mechanical handling, and more.
This will be the first PACK EXPO appearance where DC Norris North America represents all four of its exclusive manufacturing partners: DC Norris, BCH, Gilwood, and AE Mixers. Together, these brands offer food manufacturers around the globe a seamless, single-source engineering and equipment partner.
"Our presence at this show represents a new chapter for DC Norris North America," said Dick Smith, President. "We now offer an integrated lineup of world-class processing equipment through one trusted team. That simplifies design, sourcing, service, and support for our clients and gives them a clear path to more efficient, scalable production."
What to Expect at Booth N-6862:
- Full-scale equipment, including: 130-gallon Ready 2 Cook Tilting Kettle, Cook Chill Pilot Plant with Vacuum Cooling, and an AdPro High Shear Inline Mixer
- Scale model of a 650-gallon twin kettle system
- Support and solutions tailored for prepared food, beverage, confectionery, dessert & preserves, dressing & dip, protein, soup & sauce, and wet/fresh pet food manufacturers
- Video demonstrations of equipment and systems in application
DC Norris North America's engineering and sales team will be available throughout the event to consult on project needs, equipment selection, and implementation planning. In addition to its robust equipment portfolio, DC Norris North America proudly services clients with process and equipment design services, equipment manufacturing, sourcing, integration, commissioning, a US-based spare parts division, and recipe testing.
To schedule a meeting in advance or learn more about the equipment on display, visit www.dcnorrisna.com/contact or email [email protected].
