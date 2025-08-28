DC Norris North America to Showcase Newly Expanded Food Processing Equipment Portfolio at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025

"We now offer an integrated lineup of world-class processing equipment through one trusted team. That simplifies design, sourcing, service, and support for our clients and gives them a clear path to more efficient, scalable production," said Dick Smith, President. Post this

"Our presence at this show represents a new chapter for DC Norris North America," said Dick Smith, President. "We now offer an integrated lineup of world-class processing equipment through one trusted team. That simplifies design, sourcing, service, and support for our clients and gives them a clear path to more efficient, scalable production."

What to Expect at Booth N-6862:

Full-scale equipment, including: 130-gallon Ready 2 Cook Tilting Kettle, Cook Chill Pilot Plant with Vacuum Cooling, and an AdPro High Shear Inline Mixer

Scale model of a 650-gallon twin kettle system

Support and solutions tailored for prepared food, beverage, confectionery, dessert & preserves, dressing & dip, protein, soup & sauce, and wet/fresh pet food manufacturers

Video demonstrations of equipment and systems in application

DC Norris North America's engineering and sales team will be available throughout the event to consult on project needs, equipment selection, and implementation planning. In addition to its robust equipment portfolio, DC Norris North America proudly services clients with process and equipment design services, equipment manufacturing, sourcing, integration, commissioning, a US-based spare parts division, and recipe testing.

To schedule a meeting in advance or learn more about the equipment on display, visit www.dcnorrisna.com/contact or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Dick Smith, DC Norris North America, 1 (231) 935-1519, [email protected], https://www.dcnorrisna.com/

SOURCE DC Norris North America