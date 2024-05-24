DC Power Football Club of USL Super League Announce Founding Ownership Group

Group includes actress Crystal Renee Hayslett, MLB All-Star Pitcher Josiah Gray and Washington Capitals Center Hendrix Lapierre as well as local business leaders

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DC Power Football Club (Power FC) in the USL Super League have announced the founding members of its ownership group. Highlighted by DMV business leaders Janice "Jan" Adams, Devin Talbott, and Jordan Stuart, in partnership with D.C. United and joined by athletes and entertainment leaders, including actress Crystal Renee Hayslett, 2023 MLB All-Star Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray, and Washington Capitals center Hendrix Lapierre in addition to Maryland's own WNBA star Angel Reese who was announced as a co-owner on May 21

"Having spent most of my post-military life immersed in the DMV community, the news of the Super League and the addition of another professional women's team in the region deeply resonated with me," Jan Adams, DC Power FC Co-owner. "In 2024, women have access to fewer than half of the professional playing opportunities available to men in this country. This disparity extends to the fans keen to support women's soccer in the DMV. This project marks a new pathway for female athletes and women's sports enthusiasts in the area. We are thrilled to embark on this journey. I am honored to be part of this ownership group dedicated to creating fresh and captivating opportunities for female athletes and fans alike."

Power FC have assembled a wide breadth of expertise among the founding members. enabling them to provide key insights into business strategy across the organization. Jan Adams is a successful businesswoman with over 24-years of service in the United States Air Force and has been a pillar of the DMV community through her company, JMA Solution, LLC, and her philanthropic work in the city. The addition of Devin Talbott provides Power FC with deep business ties in the region through the company he founded, Enlightenment Capital. Talbott also has an extensive sports business portfolio with his involvement at D.C. United and deep ties to the community through his work with DC SCORES; a local nonprofit that services over 3,000 kids in the city. Announced as Club President on May 20, local real estate executive Jordan Stuart also joins the ownership group with his wife Stacey Stuart. The addition of Angel Reese to the ownership group will provide the club with vital insight into creating an environment for professional female athletes to flourish while local athletes Josiah Gray from the Washington Nationals and Hendrix Lapierre from the Washington Capitals will help Power FC build meaningful connections to the sports community in the area. Crystal Renee Hayslett is an actress, singer, host, and producer acclaimed for her role as 'Fatima' on BET's hit series SISTAS and its spinoff, ZATIMA. Her footprint in entertainment provides the ownership group with a diverse perspective on building a passionate, dedicated fan base and creating engaging experiences.

"Moving to DC, away from my hometown in Martin, TN for the first time, opened my eyes to the endless possibilities life had for me," Crystal Renee Hayslett, Power FC Co-Owner, said. "This comes full circle—returning to the city to pour into the community that was so instrumental in my life. It's energizing to be part of such a dynamic ownership group advancing women's sports and celebrating DC's deeply vibrant culture."

Kal Ross facilitated the partnership of Jan Adams and in conjunction with Rolland "Wes" Lawrence of I Am Him Enterprises for Crystal Renee Hayslett's ownership participation.

The inaugural Super League season is set to start in August 2024 and will run through Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. This schedule is closely aligned with the global soccer calendar. For fans interested in pre-sale priority access ahead of Power FC announcing their 2024 Super League schedule, click HERE

Media Contact

Lisa Franklin, D.C. United, 1 4255913888, [email protected], https://www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/

Sam Legg, D.C. United, 1 (703) 346-5209, [email protected], https://www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/

SOURCE D.C. United