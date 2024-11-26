DCA Supports Local Communities Through Care & Share Holiday Food Drive

"We're proud to play a part in making the holidays brighter for so many families," said Jason Heffelfinger, Chief Executive Officer for DCA. "The generosity of our team and the wider community makes all the difference, and we're looking forward to continuing these efforts in the future." Post this

"Our Care & Share Holiday Food Drive is a demonstration of our company's values to serve first and improve lives," said Erika Williams, Chair of the DEI Council and Head of Talent Development & Engagement for DCA. "This year's success is a testament to the generosity of our team members, patients, and partners. Together, we have made a significant difference in the lives of those who need it most during the holiday season. We are truly grateful for the kindness and support shown by everyone involved."

Key accomplishments of this year's Care & Share Holiday Food Drive include:

3,500 food items donated, contributing to 26 communities across the country.

Local volunteers from amongst DCA's supported practices participated in organizing and delivering the food to local food banks and shelters.

Partnership with 29 local community organizations, helping to provide food to underserved communities.

Increased engagement from employees and customers, with 86 hours of volunteer service recorded.

In addition to the food donations, DCA also provided a monetary donation to Fayette Samaritans in Fayetteville, Georgia to help ensure the ongoing success of these efforts. The company's commitment to supporting local communities reflects its values of social responsibility and compassion.

"We're proud to play a part in making the holidays brighter for so many families," said Jason Heffelfinger, Chief Executive Officer for DCA. "The generosity of our team and the wider community makes all the difference, and we're looking forward to continuing these efforts in the future."

Looking forward, DCA and its DEI Council plan to expand their charitable initiatives and continue working alongside local organizations to address dental and other vital needs of underserved communities, not just during the holiday season, but throughout the year.

About Fayette Samaritans

Fayette Samaritans is a Christian ministry serving families in Fayette County in critical need of food, clothing, and emergency financial assistance. To learn more visit https://fayettesamaritans.org/mission.

About Dental Care Alliance

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports more than 400 uniquely branded practices and over 900 dentists across 24 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names. To learn more, visit http://www.dentalcarealliance.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Stillman, Dental Care Alliance, 9419553150, [email protected], www.dentalcarealliance.com

SOURCE Dental Care Alliance