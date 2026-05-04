DCCM Acquires Dynamic Solutions, LLC Expanding Water Resources Expertise

"This acquisition expands DCCM's technical capabilities in advanced water and environmental modeling while strengthening our ability to serve clients facing complex infrastructure and water-related challenges," said James F. (Jim) Thompson, PE, Chairman and CEO of DCCM. Post this

Dynamic Solutions operates from offices in Knoxville, Tennessee; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Columbus, Mississippi; and Hamilton, Ohio, supporting projects nationwide.

"This acquisition expands DCCM's technical capabilities in advanced water and environmental modeling while strengthening our ability to serve clients facing complex infrastructure and water-related challenges," said James F. (Jim) Thompson, PE, Chairman and CEO of DCCM. "Dynamic Solutions brings a depth of expertise and a reputation for technical excellence that aligns well with our long-term growth strategy."

Dynamic Solutions will continue to operate with its existing leadership and team, maintaining its specialized service offerings and longstanding client relationships.

"Joining DCCM allows us to build on the outstanding work our team is known for while gaining access to broader resources and a national platform," said Julie Wallen of Dynamic Solutions. "We look forward to continuing to deliver the same high level of service to our clients as part of the DCCM organization."

About Dynamic Solutions, LLC

Dynamic Solutions, LLC is a consulting firm specializing in hydraulic and hydrodynamic modeling, watershed and hydrology studies, sediment transport, water quality, and ecological modeling. Founded in 1996, the firm serves public sector and institutional clients across the United States.

About DCCM

DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program and construction management professional services focused on infrastructure across the public and private sectors. Through a national platform, DCCM serves a diverse range of end markets.

DCCM is a portfolio company of Court Square Capital Partners.

For more information, please visit www.dccm.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Steglich, DCCM, 1 7138749162, [email protected], dccm.com

SOURCE DCCM