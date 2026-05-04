DCCM Acquires Dynamic Solutions, LLC Expanding Water Resources Expertise

DCCM has acquired Dynamic Solutions, LLC, a consulting firm recognized for advanced water resources, hydraulic, and hydrodynamic modeling. Dynamic Solutions expands DCCM's technical capabilities in water and environmental modeling to better serve complex infrastructure and water-related client needs. Dynamic Solutions, founded in 1996 and offering services including watershed/hydrology studies, sediment transport, water quality, and ecological modeling, will continue operating with its existing leadership and team.
HOUSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DCCM, a national provider of design, consulting, and program and construction management professional services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dynamic Solutions, LLC, a specialized consulting firm known for advanced water resources, hydraulic, and hydrodynamic modeling.
Founded in 1996, Dynamic Solutions is nationally recognized for its expertise in hydraulic and hydrodynamic modeling, watershed and hydrology studies, sediment transport, water quality, and ecological modeling. The firm supports clients across federal, state, and local markets, as well as select technical advisory engagements, delivering analytical solutions for complex water and environmental challenges.
Dynamic Solutions operates from offices in Knoxville, Tennessee; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Columbus, Mississippi; and Hamilton, Ohio, supporting projects nationwide.
"This acquisition expands DCCM's technical capabilities in advanced water and environmental modeling while strengthening our ability to serve clients facing complex infrastructure and water-related challenges," said James F. (Jim) Thompson, PE, Chairman and CEO of DCCM. "Dynamic Solutions brings a depth of expertise and a reputation for technical excellence that aligns well with our long-term growth strategy."
Dynamic Solutions will continue to operate with its existing leadership and team, maintaining its specialized service offerings and longstanding client relationships.
"Joining DCCM allows us to build on the outstanding work our team is known for while gaining access to broader resources and a national platform," said Julie Wallen of Dynamic Solutions. "We look forward to continuing to deliver the same high level of service to our clients as part of the DCCM organization."
About Dynamic Solutions, LLC
Dynamic Solutions, LLC is a consulting firm specializing in hydraulic and hydrodynamic modeling, watershed and hydrology studies, sediment transport, water quality, and ecological modeling. Founded in 1996, the firm serves public sector and institutional clients across the United States.
About DCCM
DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program and construction management professional services focused on infrastructure across the public and private sectors. Through a national platform, DCCM serves a diverse range of end markets.
DCCM is a portfolio company of Court Square Capital Partners.
For more information, please visit www.dccm.com.
Media Contact
Jessica Steglich, DCCM, 1 7138749162, [email protected], dccm.com
SOURCE DCCM
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