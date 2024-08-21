DCCM Acquires Peoples & Quigley, Expanding Water Resources Expertise

DCCM has strengthened its water resources capabilities with the acquisition of Peoples & Quigley, a Georgia-based engineering firm renowned for its expertise in sustainable water and wastewater solutions. This strategic move enhances DCCM's service offerings in the Southeast, positioning the company for continued growth and innovation in the water engineering sector.

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DCCM, a national provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Peoples & Quigley, Inc., a leading civil engineering firm specializing in water resources including dams and embankments engineering, potable water, and wastewater solutions with a well-established presence in Georgia.

Peoples & Quigley has built a reputation for delivering high-quality engineering services to public and private sector clients, focusing on sustainable water resources and water/wastewater management. With offices in Atlanta, Cartersville, and Athens, Georgia, the firm has been at the forefront of innovative water solutions for almost 50 years. "We're excited to join forces with DCCM," said Christopher Quigley, PE, Chief Executive Officer of Peoples & Quigley. "This partnership allows us to expand our capabilities and better serve our clients. By combining our strengths with DCCM's resources, we're looking forward to enhancing the services we provide and continuing our commitment to quality engineering solutions."

"Bringing Peoples & Quigley on board is a great step for DCCM," said James F. (Jim) Thompson, PE, DBIA, Chairman & CEO of DCCM. "Their expertise in water engineering will significantly enhance our service offerings in our Georgia markets as well as contributing to our national expertise. We're excited about what this partnership means for our clients and employees."

About Peoples & Quigley

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with additional offices in Cartersville and Athens, Peoples & Quigley has been a trusted provider of water resources and water/wastewater engineering services for decades. The firm is committed to delivering sustainable and innovative solutions that meet the needs of public and private sector clients across various industries.

For more information, please visit: https://pandqinc.com.

About DCCM

DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management services focusing on infrastructure marketplaces throughout the public and private sectors. Through a family of complementary branded divisions, DCCM serves a variety of end markets while offering a national reach.

DCCM is aggressively hiring key industry professionals in all disciplines and is actively seeking further acquisition opportunities throughout North America.

For more information, please visit: www.dccm.com.

