DCCM Announces New Partnership with Court Square Capital Partners

DCCM Partners with Court Square

HOUSTON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DCCM, a national provider of design, consulting, and construction management services, is proud to announce a new partnership with Court Square Capital Partners ("Court Square"), a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm. Court Square has acquired a majority interest in DCCM, positioning the company for its next phase of growth and expanded service to clients nationwide.

With projects and operations in 46 states and more than 1,100 professionals, DCCM delivers a full range of infrastructure services across transportation, water, utilities, and other public-sector markets. DCCM offers planning, engineering, surveying, permitting, and construction management solutions, serving both public and private clients.

"This partnership with Court Square marks an exciting new chapter for DCCM," said James F. (Jim) Thompson, Chairman & CEO. "Their expertise and alignment with our long-term goals will help us continue our tremendous growth trajectory while delivering outstanding results for our clients and the communities we serve. We also want to recognize and sincerely thank White Wolf Capital for their incredible partnership over the last several years since starting DCCM. Their support was instrumental in fueling our growth, integrating new teams, and shaping the national platform we've become."

Court Square's involvement will help DCCM build on this momentum, with a continued focus on team development, client service, and expansion into new markets.

"Court Square looks forward to partnering with DCCM by expanding the firm's capabilities and enhancing its service offerings," said Joseph Silvestri, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Court Square. "Jim and team have built a great foundation for success and we are excited to support the company's continued growth."

"DCCM has a strong record of organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and a proven legacy of integration and collaboration," said Vivek Vyas, Partner at Court Square. "We look forward to working closely with the DCCM team to enhance the firm's impact in key markets and further advance the company's growth trajectory."

Elie P. Azar, Chief Executive and Chief Investment Officer of White Wolf Capital Group, noted, "DCCM is a testament to what can be achieved through vision, discipline, and world-class leadership. This transaction marks a significant milestone for White Wolf Capital and for the incredible team at DCCM. We're confident that DCCM is poised for even greater success in its next chapter."

Harris Williams served as the lead advisor on the transaction advising DCCM and White Wolf Capital. AEC Advisors, through its registered broker-dealer affiliate AEC Transaction Services LLC, co-advised on the transaction.

About DCCM

DCCM provides integrated design, consulting, and program & construction management services focused on infrastructure development throughout North America. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, DCCM supports public agencies and private clients through a growing force of experienced professionals.

DCCM is aggressively hiring key industry professionals in all disciplines and is actively seeking further acquisition opportunities throughout North America.

For more information, please visit: www.dccm.com.

About Court Square Capital Partners

Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with over 40 years' experience in the industry. Since 1979, Court Square has completed over 245 platform investments and is focused on helping Founders, Families, and Manager-owners to develop their companies into leaders in their respective markets. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential in the industrial, business services, healthcare, and tech and telecom sectors. As of March 31, 2025, Court Square has $10.1 billion in assets under management and is based in New York, N.Y. For more information on Court Square, please visit www.courtsquare.com.

Media Contact

Victoria Bailey, DCCM, 713.874.9162, [email protected], https://dccm.com/

SOURCE DCCM