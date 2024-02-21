DCCM announces the Acquisition of Chastain-Skillman, LLC

The future is bright for Chastain-Skillman, and we eagerly anticipate the possibilities this collaboration will bring for our customers and staff. - Jay Chastain Post this

"DCCM is excited to welcome Chastain-Skillman as the latest addition to our expanding national team," remarked James F. (Jim) Thompson, PE, DBIA, Chairman & CEO of DCCM. "This strategic move enhances our infrastructure engineering capabilities in Florida and strengthens our presence in the regional market. Aligned in our commitment to excellence, the integration of Chastain-Skillman into DCCM promises mutual benefits for our clients and employees."

Jay Chastain expressed enthusiasm about joining DCCM: "Uniting with DCCM creates new opportunities for Chastain-Skillman. Leveraging DCCM's extensive resources, we can offer an even greater suite of comprehensive engineering and field services to our clientele. The future is bright for Chastain-Skillman, and we eagerly anticipate the possibilities this collaboration will bring for our customers and staff."

About Chastain-Skillman

Headquartered in Lakeland, Florida, Chastain-Skillman has provided professional services for over 70 years. With additional offices in Orlando, Florida and Brentwood, Tennessee, Chastain-Skillman is committed to addressing engineering and infrastructure needs across the Southeastern United States. Chastain-Skillman specializes in civil engineering, water/wastewater engineering, and land surveying for various public works and land development projects.

About DCCM

DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management professional services focusing on infrastructure marketplaces throughout the public and private sectors. Through a family of complementary branded divisions, DCCM serves a variety of end markets while offering a national reach.

DCCM is aggressively hiring key industry professionals in all disciplines and is actively seeking further acquisition opportunities throughout North America.

