DCCM Announces the Acquisition of Southstar Engineering & Consulting, Inc.

"DCCM is delighted to have Southstar join as the next addition to our rapidly growing family," said James F. (Jim) Thompson, PE, DBIA, Chairman & CEO of DCCM. "The acquisition of Southstar will allow us to expand our engineering services in California and expand our national transportation services. With our aligned vision and a dedication to providing quality services, Southstar joining DCCM is clearly a success for our customers and employees alike."

"Joining DCCM promises to produce a new era of possibilities for Southstar," said Jason Bennecke. "With the extensive resources DCCM brings to the table, Southstar will be able to bring a full suite of engineering and field services to our clients. Southstar is poised for a bright future, and we look forward to the opportunities that are to come for our customers and staff with this partnership."

About Southstar Engineering & Consulting, Inc.

Southstar is based in Riverside, California, where they have provided professional services across the state for over thirteen years. Dedicated to the public works and transportation needs of California, Southstar focuses on providing solutions to managing the construction of bridges, freeways, roadways, sanitary sewers, storm channels, streambed alterations, and other public works and infrastructure projects.

For more information, please visit: www.southstareng.com

About DCCM

DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management professional services focusing on infrastructure marketplaces throughout the public and private sectors. Through a family of complementary branded divisions, DCCM serves a variety of end markets while offering a national reach.

DCCM is aggressively hiring key industry professionals in all disciplines and is actively seeking further acquisition opportunities throughout North America.

For more information, please visit: www.dccm.com.

