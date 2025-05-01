DCCM Ranks Among ENR's 2025 Top 500 Design Firms and Top 100 Pure Designers

DCCM has been recognized in Engineering News-Record's (ENR) 2025 rankings, securing #116 on the Top 500 Design Firms list and #99 on the Top 100 Pure Designers list. This national recognition highlights DCCM's continued growth and excellence in delivering infrastructure, consulting, and construction management services across the U.S. With over 1,200 professionals and 47+ offices nationwide, DCCM credits its success to a unified team driven by innovation, client service, and strategic expansion.
HOUSTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DCCM, one of North America's fastest-growing providers of design, consulting, and program & construction management services, is proud to announce its inclusion in Engineering News-Record's (ENR) 2025 national rankings, securing the #116 spot on the Top 500 Design Firms list and #99 on the Top 100 Pure Designers list.
ENR, widely recognized as the leading publication in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, ranks firms annually based on total design revenue. The Top 500 Design Firms list highlights the largest design organizations in the U.S., while the Top 100 Pure Designers list spotlights firms that focus solely on professional design services.
Through strategic growth and acquisitions, DCCM has expanded its national footprint and service capabilities—uniting a network of talented professionals under a shared mission to deliver exceptional results for clients across both public and private sectors.
About DCCM
DCCM is a nationwide provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management services, focused on infrastructure and development across North America. With a growing team of over 1,200 professionals and more than 47 offices nationwide, DCCM offers deep technical expertise and a strong commitment to client success.
We're hiring across disciplines and continuing to grow. Learn more at www.dccm.com
Media Contact
Victoria Bailey, DCCM, 1 9859743559, [email protected], https://dccm.com/
SOURCE DCCM
Share this article