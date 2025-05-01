DCCM Ranks Among ENR's 2025 Top 500 Design Firms and Top 100 Pure Designers

DCCM has been recognized in Engineering News-Record's (ENR) 2025 rankings, securing #116 on the Top 500 Design Firms list and #99 on the Top 100 Pure Designers list. This national recognition highlights DCCM's continued growth and excellence in delivering infrastructure, consulting, and construction management services across the U.S. With over 1,200 professionals and 47+ offices nationwide, DCCM credits its success to a unified team driven by innovation, client service, and strategic expansion.

HOUSTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DCCM, one of North America's fastest-growing providers of design, consulting, and program & construction management services, is proud to announce its inclusion in Engineering News-Record's (ENR) 2025 national rankings, securing the #116 spot on the Top 500 Design Firms list and #99 on the Top 100 Pure Designers list.