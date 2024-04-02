DCIG Evaluates Two Hyperconverged Edge Solutions in Latest Competitive Comparison Research

"StorMagic SvSAN's flexibility and affordability make it an excellent choice for edge computing customers who are facing these challenges," said Jerome Wendt, president and founder, DCIG, LLC. Post this

DCIG's report includes a thorough evaluation of Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and StorMagic SvSAN in a side-by-side comparison of the solutions' attributes, including minimum hardware requirements; software configuration and licensing costs; high availability attributes; and HCI management options.

"DCIG's research is timely as customers everywhere are seeking alternatives to VMware due to the significant price increases they are seeing from Broadcom," said Bruce Kornfeld, chief marketing and product officer, StorMagic. "StorMagic SvSAN is the secret sauce that enables the most lightweight, flexible and affordable HCI solution on the market today, and offers customers an easy migration from VMware, without breaking the bank."

DCIG's latest Competitive Intelligence Report is available now and can be downloaded here.

About DCIG, LLC.

DCIG conducts informed third-party analysis on enterprise cloud, data protection, and data storage technologies. DCIG independently develops and licenses access to TOP 5 Reports and Solution Profiles. Its analysts have extensive experience in IT and always examine technology from a functional perspective. DCIG also develops custom content in the form of competitive intelligence reports, executive white papers, and technology reviews.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is solving the world's edge data problems. We help organizations store, protect and manage data at and from the edge. StorMagic's solutions ensure data is always protected and available, no matter the type or location, to provide value anytime, anywhere. StorMagic's storage and security products are simple, flexible, reliable and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. Visit www.stormagic.com.

