DCL Logistics' eFactory Named "Order Fulfillment Solution of the Year" by SupplyTech Breakthrough

Award recognizes eFactory's role in optimizing and simplifying omnichannel fulfillment, improving visibility, and reducing operational complexity for high-growth brands.

FREMONT, Calif., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DCL Logistics today announced that its proprietary fulfillment optimization platform, eFactory, has been named "Order Fulfillment Solution of the Year" by SupplyTech Breakthrough. The award recognizes eFactory's impact on helping modern brands optimize fulfillment operations, in an increasingly complex omnichannel environment.

Built specifically for high-growth brands navigating the demands of modern commerce, eFactory solves a growing industry challenge: fragmented systems and disconnected data across the supply chain. As brands scale, many rely on separate tools for order management, inventory visibility, shipping, reporting, and warehouse operations, creating delays, inefficiencies, and operational blind spots that make scalable fulfillment harder.

"Brands today are managing DTC orders, retail distribution, marketplace fulfillment, and Amazon operations all at once and sometimes within the same day. eFactory provides one centralized interface to see every detail across every channel in real time. We're giving successful brands the flexibility to more easily scale without adding operational bottlenecks or friction," said Dave Tu, President of DCL Logistics.

eFactory centralizes workflows into a single platform, giving brands a real-time view of available inventory, order status, returns tracking, shopping optimization, reverse logistics and other operational activity across the fulfillment lifecycle. The platform helps brands make faster, more informed decisions around inventory placement, shipping strategies, and order management.

Its operator-first design gives users granular control over fulfillment workflows and inventory management. Teams can drill down into SKU-level performance, monitor inventory across multiple warehouse locations, manage order flow in real time, track returns, and optimize shipping decisions without relying on disconnected systems or manual reporting processes.

"We rely very heavily on it because it is just so easy to use," said Samantha Kane, Director of Planning and Operations at Canopy. "It has all the information we need in one place, orders received, orders going out, back orders, on hold, the tool is easily accessible and actionable for our team to resolve issues and implement directions. And the analytics module really helps us visualize what is happening in real time."

Unlike traditional 3PL portals or standalone SaaS tools, eFactory is deeply embedded within live fulfillment operations. The platform serves as a single source of truth across inbound inventory receiving, order management, inventory allocation, shipping optimization, and reverse logistics. Built "by operators for operators," eFactory reflects operational activity in real time rather than static or delayed reporting.

The recognition also underscores DCL Logistics' broader investment in technology-forward fulfillment infrastructure. With more than 40 years of operational expertise and a national fulfillment network, DCL is focused heavily on building systems that combine operational depth with real-time visibility and usability. eFactory reflects that long-term approach by embedding advanced analytics, automation, and operational control directly into fulfillment workflows.

"Brands are no longer looking for fulfillment providers that simply move boxes," said Brian Tu, Chief Revenue Officer at DCL Logistics. "They need operational intelligence, flexibility, and real-time visibility across their entire supply chain. eFactory was built to give brands the control and transparency they need to scale confidently while adapting to the growing complexity of omnichannel commerce."

DCL Logistics continues to expand eFactory's capabilities through investments in AI-powered analytics, automation, and predictive operational tools. These advancements are designed to help brands improve forecasting, optimize inventory placement, and make faster, data-driven supply chain decisions in increasingly dynamic fulfillment environments.

If you are looking for a fully managed fulfillment solution, with high operational standards and the support to scale, review the omnichannel services DCL Logistics provides to start a conversation.

About DCL Logistics

DCL Logistics is a modern third-party logistics (3PL) provider that combines operational expertise with a technology-forward approach. For over 40 years, DCL has helped high-growth omnichannel brands scale by delivering fast, flexible fulfillment solutions backed by high-touch customer service. To learn more about DCL Logistics' facilities, technology, and customer partnerships, visit www.dclcorp.com

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

The SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards are among the industry's leading independent honors recognizing innovation and excellence across the global supply chain technology and logistics market.

Media Contact

Maureen Walsh, DCL Logistics, 1 (916) 581-0314, [email protected], https://dclcorp.com/

SOURCE DCL Logistics