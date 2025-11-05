DCL Logistics Named an Inc. 2025 Power Partner for Its High-Touch, Growth-Driven Fulfillment Model

Recognition underscores DCL's role as a trusted growth partner helping fast-scaling ecommerce brands deliver with precision, flexibility, and resilience.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DCL Logistics, a leading fulfillment partner for modern ecommerce brands, today announced it has been named to the 2025 Inc. Power Partner list. The award spotlights companies that go beyond transactional services to become critical partners in their clients' growth, a principle that has shaped DCL's approach for more than four decades.

With a 40+ year history, privately owned structure, and a client base that includes category leaders like Magic Spoon, Therabody, and Shokz, DCL is built for long-term partnership. Its focus on operational precision, flexibility, and high-touch service allows brands to scale without sacrificing quality, control, or customer experience.

"Being named an Inc. Power Partner is meaningful because it reflects more than our operational performance. It shows how deeply we embed ourselves in our clients' growth," said Dave Tu, President of DCL Logistics. "Our model was built to scale with our customers, adapt to their evolving needs, and deliver the reliability they need to plan years ahead."

Built for Partnership, Not Just Fulfillment

DCL's embedded fulfillment teams operate as a seamless extension of each brand's business, taking on more than logistics execution. From packaging optimization and inventory planning to subscription management and multi-channel distribution, DCL builds tailored operational strategies that help brands accelerate growth while protecting the customer experience.

Key partnership outcomes include:

Brands partnering with DCL grow fulfillment volume by an average of 67% within 12 months.

More than 83% of clients successfully launch into new channels or markets within their first year.

Peak-season capacity reaches 70,000 orders per day while maintaining 99.92% on-time delivery.

81% of clients have partnered with DCL for more than five years, reflecting deep, long-term collaboration.

"Our growth has been substantial, and with that comes tremendous operational pressure to keep up with demand," said Josh Auerbach, Chief Operating Officer, Aura Frames. "Through it all, DCL's high service levels, fast turnaround, and strict quality control have kept our fulfillment running smoothly,"

Building Resilience in a Changing Ecommerce Landscape

As brands grow, operational complexity often becomes a bigger barrier than demand. Expanding into new channels, meeting rising customer expectations, and managing inventory across multiple platforms require more than a transactional 3PL. DCL's privately owned structure allows it to stay fully focused on client success, reinvesting in technology, workflows, and support models that evolve in step with each brand's growth strategy.

About DCL Logistics

DCL Logistics is a modern third-party logistics (3PL) provider that combines operational expertise with a technology-forward approach. For over 40 years, DCL has helped high-growth brands scale by delivering fast, flexible fulfillment solutions backed by high-touch customer service. To learn more about DCL Logistics' facilities, technology, and customer partnerships, visit www.dclcorp.com

