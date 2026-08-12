DCL Logistics Named One of the 2026 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"DCL's place on the Inc. 5000 and our business growth has come from investing in our people, facilities and technology and, most importantly, from helping our customers grow without sacrificing the quality or customer experience that built their brands." said Dave Tu, President of DCL Logistics Post this

DCL has experienced huge growth in recent years. Shipping volume has increased as consumer brands expanded their fulfillment operations with the company. International fulfillment needs have surged due to tariff volatility and consumer activity across borders.

"Our place on the Inc. 5000 is especially meaningful for a company with more than 40 years of history," said Dave Tu, President of DCL Logistics. "It demonstrates that long-term thinking and continuous innovation can produce meaningful growth at any stage of a company's journey. Our growth has come from investing in our people, facilities and technology and, most importantly, from helping our customers grow without sacrificing the quality or customer experience that built their brands."

DCL supports ecommerce, retail, B2B, marketplace, and international fulfillment through a global network of strategically located facilities. Its technology platform, eFactory, combines order and inventory management, shipping optimization, operational visibility, and more to help brands manage higher order volumes and greater omnichannel complexity.

Most recently, DCL opened its largest facility to date: a 165,000-square-foot Class A fulfillment center in Southern California. The expansion increased DCL's national footprint and continued the company's dedication to tech-enabled logistics with a new warehouse fully outfitted with automation, including AI-assisted shipping optimization (SelectShip), expanded conveyance, and robotic pallet-scanning capabilities. The facility is part of a broader investment strategy designed to give customers additional capacity, greater cost stability, and faster access to consumers across the United States.

"This recognition belongs to the entire DCL team and the innovative customers we support," says Brian Tu, Chief Revenue Officer. "Every day, our employees solve complex operational challenges behind the scenes so our customers can focus on building their businesses. The Inc. 5000 ranking validates that customer-first approach and gives us even more momentum for the next stage of DCL's growth."

About DCL Logistics

DCL Logistics is a modern third-party logistics provider that combines more than 40 years of operational expertise with a technology-forward approach. DCL helps high-growth brands scale through ecommerce, retail and B2B fulfillment, transportation management, reverse logistics, Amazon fulfillment, kitting and assembly services. Its nationwide fulfillment network, proprietary technology and high-touch customer service model give brands the flexibility and visibility needed to grow without compromising quality or customer experience. To learn more, visit www.dclcorp.com.

Media Contact

Maureen Walsh, DCL Logistics, 1 510.651.5100, [email protected], dclcorp.com

SOURCE DCL Logistics