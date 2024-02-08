DD214 Coffee Brews Up a Fresh Blend of Tradition, Flavor, and Service with its Official Launch

"DD214 Coffee is more than just a brand; it's a reflection of a life dedicated to service. With each cup we aim to share the richness of tradition, the warmth of camaraderie, and the boldness of commitment." Post this

About DD214 Coffee

DD214 Coffee is a small, roast-to-order company nestled in the heart of North Carolina. The brand takes pride in providing customers with some of the best whole bean coffees available, carefully selected for quality, flavor, and social impact. Each cup is a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence. Experience the exquisite blend of fruity acidity and sweet honey notes, creating soft, light tones with distinctive character. Order from our online store and savor the result of our traditional roasting process.

Our Core Principles:

Excellence: We produce and sell only the finest products, ensuring an unparalleled coffee experience for our customers. Social Impact: Beyond coffee, we actively work to provide financial resources to end Veteran homelessness. Employment Opportunities: We stand by our disabled Veterans and Gold Star family members, offering meaningful employment opportunities within our organization.

Introducing Signature Blends

Midrats: A dark roast for those nights when duty calls, and you need to keep going strong before you can hit the rack.

Reveille: A light roast coffee meticulously crafted for the perfect beginning to your day.

Taps: A decaffeinated coffee that lets you enjoy the full-bodied taste and aroma but still enjoy a great night's sleep.

"DD214 Coffee is more than just a brand; it's a reflection of a life dedicated to service. With each cup we aim to share the richness of tradition, the warmth of camaraderie, and the boldness of commitment," says the company's founder.

Join the Coffee Revolution

DD214 Coffee invites coffee enthusiasts, Veterans, service members, and supporters to join the coffee revolution. The brand's online store is now open for orders, and customers can experience the unique blend of tradition and flavor in every cup. Visit dd214coffee.com now to purchase.

