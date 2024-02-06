DDL Enhances its Medical Connector Testing Capabilities with the Addition of Industrial CT Scanning Technology for Dimensional Analysis

The addition of CT scanning capabilities makes DDL the only third-party lab to offer both mechanical testing and dimensioning services for ISO 80369 compliance in-house
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DDL, a third-party testing laboratory, announced it has enhanced its medical connector testing capabilities with the addition of Industrial CT scanning to provide dimensional testing to meet the exacting dimensional criteria outlined in the ISO 80369 standard.
ISO 80369 is a set of standards created for small-bore connectors utilized in healthcare applications, encompassing the Luer Lock design. Adhering to these standards empowers medical device manufacturers to elevate patient safety, diminish the likelihood of misconnections, and guarantee compatibility between devices from diverse manufacturers.
"DDL is committed to providing our clients with the most cutting-edge solutions to ensure their products meet the highest standards of quality and compliance," said Matt Pasma, Product & Materials Program Manager, DDL Inc. "The addition of dimensional testing capabilities complements our medical connector mechanical testing services and further solidifies DDL's leadership as the go-to third-party lab for ISO 80369 validation services."
For more information on DDL's Industrial CT scanning capabilities and other testing services, or to receive a quote, please visit http://www.DDLtesting.com or call us at 800-229-4235.
About DDL
DDL is a third party independent testing facility that offers expertise in medical device, materials and package testing primarily serving the life sciences industry. DDL's testing laboratories are located in Eden Prairie, MN, Irvine, CA and Edison, NJ. Visit http://www.DDLTesting.com for more information about the testing services offered by DDL.
