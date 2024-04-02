DDL Expands its Offerings with Addition of Consulting Services Focused on Packaging Process Development

"The addition of Abhi to our team to lead our consulting capabilities underscores DDL's commitment to excellence and complements our existing suite of package testing services," said John Koch, General Manager at DDL, Inc. Post this

"DDL is dedicated to empowering our clients with comprehensive solutions that uphold the highest standards of quality and compliance," stated John Koch, General Manager at DDL Inc. "The addition of Abhi to our team to lead our consulting capabilities underscores DDL's commitment to excellence and complements our existing suite of package testing services."

DDL's consulting services are designed to equip clients with the insights and guidance needed to optimize their packaging processes, mitigate risks, and enhance overall product performance. Whether navigating regulatory requirements or streamlining production workflows, DDL is poised to deliver tailored solutions that align with each client's unique objectives.

For further information regarding DDL's consulting services, comprehensive testing offerings, or to request a quote, please visit http://www.DDLtesting.com or contact us directly at 800-229-4235.

About DDL

DDL is a third party independent testing facility that offers expertise in medical device, materials and package testing primarily serving the life sciences industry. DDL's testing laboratories are located in Eden Prairie, MN, Irvine, CA and Edison, NJ. Visit http://www.DDLTesting.com for more information about the testing services offered by DDL.

Chris Murphy, DDL, Inc., 952-283-2057, [email protected], https://www.ddltesting.com

