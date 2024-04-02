DDL Expands its Offerings with Addition of Consulting Services Focused on Packaging Process Development

DDL Executive Engineer Abhi Gautam to lead new consulting services offering
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DDL, a third-party testing laboratory, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its service portfolio with the introduction of consulting services tailored to packaging process development. Additionally, DDL is pleased to welcome Abhi Gautam as Executive Engineer to its team to spearhead this innovative consulting initiative.
With over 21 years of extensive experience in the packaging industry, Abhi Gautam brings a wealth of expertise to DDL. In his new role, he will lead consultations providing ISO 11607 Part 2 technical support, encompassing critical aspects such as sealing equipment, process validations, automation, and supply chain continuity. Gautum has previously worked for DePuy, Edwards Lifesciences, ConMed, Medtronic and Teleflex. He has obtained a Bachelors in Printing Engineering from B.M.S. College of Engineering in India, a Masters of Science in Packaging Science from RIT, a Graduate Certificate in Strategic Management from Harvard Business Extension School and is near completion of his EMBA from Northwestern Kellogg.
"DDL is dedicated to empowering our clients with comprehensive solutions that uphold the highest standards of quality and compliance," stated John Koch, General Manager at DDL Inc. "The addition of Abhi to our team to lead our consulting capabilities underscores DDL's commitment to excellence and complements our existing suite of package testing services."
DDL's consulting services are designed to equip clients with the insights and guidance needed to optimize their packaging processes, mitigate risks, and enhance overall product performance. Whether navigating regulatory requirements or streamlining production workflows, DDL is poised to deliver tailored solutions that align with each client's unique objectives.
For further information regarding DDL's consulting services, comprehensive testing offerings, or to request a quote, please visit http://www.DDLtesting.com or contact us directly at 800-229-4235.
About DDL
DDL is a third party independent testing facility that offers expertise in medical device, materials and package testing primarily serving the life sciences industry. DDL's testing laboratories are located in Eden Prairie, MN, Irvine, CA and Edison, NJ. Visit http://www.DDLTesting.com for more information about the testing services offered by DDL.
Media Contact
Chris Murphy, DDL, Inc., 952-283-2057, [email protected], https://www.ddltesting.com
