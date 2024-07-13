DDS Wireless Unveils its Groundbreaking Fleet Routing & Scheduling Optimization Solution

We have worked long and hard and are ready to introduce our innovative and revolutionary solution to the market," said Jason Piippo, VP of Sales at DDS Wireless. Post this

The solution will offer tailored solutions for diverse industries:

Logistics: Develop cost-effective routes from consolidation centers to warehouses and delivery hubs.

Last-mile delivery: Optimize precise delivery routes from stores and warehouses directly to customers' residences.

Home and Field Services: Create practical routes for field agents to complete tasks aligned with their skills and designated territories.

Fleet Management: Address routing challenges across last-mile delivery, retail, and field services.

Non-Emergency Medical Transport: Maximize efficiency by optimizing routes between patient locations and medical facilities, minimizing travel time and costs.

Waste Collection: Produce optimized assignment and routing sequences considering shift timings, vehicle capacity, traffic patterns, and restricted zones.

Passenger Transportation: Ensuring timely and efficient trip scheduling for passengers, enhancing overall service quality for transit services.

The flexible solution supports multiple optimization strategies, such as minimizing total travel time, reducing the number of vehicles, and balancing workload among employees. It is designed for easy integration and rapid setup. Businesses can easily obtain a trial key, test the product, and adapt it to their specific needs. DDS Wireless plans to make the solution available for commercial use by October 2024.

About DDS Wireless International

DDS Wireless, a pioneer in the passenger transportation industry, has been at the forefront of innovation for over three decades. Its revolutionary contributions include pioneering GPS dispatching, integrating mobile devices into vehicles, developing AI-driven routing, and providing comprehensive solutions for paratransit and demand-responsive transport services. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, DDS Wireless stands as a multinational corporation at the forefront of technological advancement in transportation solutions. Trusted by major organizations and leading transit authorities worldwide, the company operates through its subsidiaries, including, DDS Wireless Inc and StrataGen Systems in Canada and the USA, and MobiSoft Oy in Finland, the UK, and Sweden.

