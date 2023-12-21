De Anza Inn in Monterey, CA Provides Guests an Engaging Experience and Opportunity to Be Rewarded on National Rubber Ducky Day

"I'm looking forward to seeing the fun continue with our guests' imaginations as they flock around Monterey snapping photos of their rubber duckys landing in their favorite spots to frolic and play," says Sharon Bobbitt, General Manager of De Anza Inn. Post this

About National Rubber Ducky Day

National Rubber Ducky Day is celebrated on January 13 of every year. Originally made from rubber, they are typically yellow in color and can be found in a variety of shapes, sizes, themes, and colors. The rubber ducky first appeared in the late 1800s and didn't even float. They were cast out of a solid material and their intended use was as chew toys.

By the 1940s, our little friend had developed into the iconic figure we know today. The rubber ducky became the essential bathtub toy in 1970 after Ernie sang, "Rubber Duckie" to his bath buddy on Sesame Street. The song became a hit and rose to the number 16 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Kids and adults alike love rubber ducks, and collectors display variations of the classic duck in homage to sports teams, holidays, celebrities, and more.

About the De Anza Inn

The BEST WESTERN De Anza Inn was built in 1980 by three local families who wanted something different than what the standard hotels/motels in the Carmel-Monterey area offered to travelers: a three-story hotel with interior corridors (quite uncommon in Monterey) with airy, spacious bedrooms. The modern architecture features bay windows in the guestrooms and a large atrium-like window structure in the lobby, both of which let in plenty of sunlight.

Today the De Anza Inn offers a comfortable retreat for travelers from all over the globe who come to Monterey for everything from conventions to sightseeing, or to the many world-famous events hosted here, such as the Monterey Jazz Festival, the AT&T Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach, or the Concours d'Elegance celebration of the automobile.

Conveniently located within minutes of all Monterey Peninsula's major attractions and Carmel-by-the-Sea, the De Anza Inn is the perfect home base from which to do it all, or simply to get away from it all.

