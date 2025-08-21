de Novo Solutions Forms Strategic Partnership with InspireXT to Expand Supply Chain Expertise

By combining de Novo's award-winning digital transformation expertise with InspireXT's deep supply chain knowledge, we are creating a partnership designed to help clients move faster, work smarter, and deliver lasting value. Post this

de Novo Solutions has established itself as a leading digital transformation specialist, delivering Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow implementations across Finance, Procurement, HR and Payroll operations. The company serves a diverse client portfolio including Government departments, multi-national private companies, large local authorities and Multi-Academy Trusts.

InspireXT brings complementary expertise in connecting commerce to operations, underpinned by a proven methodology for creating efficient and agile value chains across manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and retail sectors. Since its launch in 2019, the company has expanded rapidly to 180 employees, with senior leaders drawn from the Big 4 professional services firms and Tier 1 system integrators.

Headquartered in London, InspireXT maintains a strong global presence with an Americas HQ in Texas and significant operations across India, the Middle East, and Singapore, serving clients across six countries: the UK, Canada, US, India, UAE, and Singapore.

Mark Sweeny, Founder and Group Chief Executive of de Novo, said: "We've always believed in working with the best and have been following InspireXT's impressive growth and impact for a while now. Both of our companies have moved fast and made a real difference in our industries so bringing our strengths together feels like a perfect fit, and we're excited to be officially confirming our partnership with them going forward."

Kuldeep Thakur, Founder and Managing Director of InspireXT added: "de Novo has built

an impressive reputation for rapid growth and meaningful impact, and we're excited to build on that momentum together.

With our shared values and complementary expertise, we're confident this collaboration will be highly successful. It positions us to deliver exceptional value to both our current clients and those we'll welcome in the future—helping them to move faster, work smarter, and stay ahead in today's competitive market." For more information about the companies, visit de-novo-solutions.com and inspirext.com.

About de Novo Solutions

Headquartered in Langstone, Newport South Wales, de Novo Solutions is at the forefront of digital innovation within today's fast-moving experience economy. Since its launch in 2021, the company has introduced a range of pioneering solutions to the market, including its industry cloud solutions, 'Odyssea™', its next generation managed services offering, 'Value as a Service™ [VaaS™]' and its advanced software testing services, 'Testing as a Service™ [TaaS™]', for Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow applications.

About InspireXT

InspireXT specialises in creating customer-centric supply chain solutions, linking sales and service channels with operations to support an 'Everything Everywhere' approach. The company has built deep skills and expertise in leading platforms including Oracle, Salesforce and Snowflake, as well as investing in NaturalAI, its own AI enabled orchestration platform. Their seven solutions PODs directly connect to common buyer issues, aligned to UDP for delivering lasting value.

