DEA Proposes Rescheduling of Marijuana from Schedule I to III: Impact on U.S. Safety-Sensitive DOT Transportation Workers Create a Critical Safety Hazard for Americans

"Without an explicit allowance for marijuana testing to deter use of safety-sensitive workers under Department of Transportation (DOT) or Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the reclassification will inadvertently create a critical safety hazard for ordinary Americans. We urge lawmakers to proceed with cautious and prudent manner by providing an exception to continue testing for marijuana for safety-sensitive employees," stated Laura Lacey Dashner, CEO and President of ASAP.

Industry statistics:

62% of cases related to marijuana use of 244,751 drug and/or alcohol cases recorded by the FMCSA Clearinghouse, as of April 2024 , among safety-sensitive drivers possessing a Commercial Driver's License (CDL).

, among safety-sensitive drivers possessing a Commercial Driver's License (CDL). Train collision in Chase, MD in 1987 - killed 15 people, injured 174 others and linked to marijuana use. Incident contributed to the implementation of DOT drug testing.

in 1987 - killed 15 people, injured 174 others and linked to marijuana use. Incident contributed to the implementation of DOT drug testing. Survey by American Addition Centers on trends regarding cannabis use in the workplace; over 20% of respondents admitted to using cannabis recreationally during work hours.

Maryland legalized cannabis in July 2023 educating the public that, "studies have linked cannabis use, especially frequent use with cannabis use disorder and addiction, anxiety and paranoia, and psychosis."

About American Substance Abuse Professionals (ASAP)

ASAP specializes in the SAP portion of the Return-To-Duty process for (prospective) employees who have violated the DOT drug and alcohol regulations in all 50 states and U.S. territories. ASAP services protect public and workplace safety while promoting treatment and recovery. Our success rate returning employees back to work is 85%. Work safely!

