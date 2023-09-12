Deacon Albert E. Graham returns to the publishing scene with release of 'The Stigmata: Those Who Bore the Wounds of Christ'

New book provides a comprehensive study of stigmatics proving that the supernatural realm exists

LA PLATA, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stigmatics, sainted or not, are living proof that a mysterious supernatural realm exists within the secular materialistic world. However, despite this fact, no extensive study of this subject matter had been undertaken for over 140 years. It is for this reason that Deacon Albert E. Graham decided to pen "The Stigmata: Those Who Bore the Wounds of Christ" (published by Trafford Publishing).

This book is a comprehensive study of stigmatics, examining the mystery of the stigmata and Jesus Christ as its prototype. It presents a compilation of some 657 individuals from the 13th to the 21st centuries who have borne one or more of the wounds suffered by Christ. The experiences and testimonials of these selected stigmatists are living proof of that God is alive and present in and to his creatures. The book also addresses fraudulent stigmatics and other miraculous mysteries exhibited by some stigmatics.

"Humankind has drifted away from a belief in the supernatural," Graham states. "Hopefully, it will draw people back to a belief in God."

"The Stigmata: Those Who Bore the Wounds of Christ" will appeal to the general public, be it atheists, agnostics or disciples of the Lord. To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.amazon.com/Stigmata-Those-Bore-Wounds-Christ/dp/1698714955/.

"The Stigmata: Those Who Bore the Wounds of Christ"

By Deacon Albert E. Graham

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 272 pages | ISBN 9781698714950

E-Book | 272 pages | ISBN 9781698714943

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Deacon Albert E. Graham lives in La Plata, Maryland. He graduated from Rutgers University in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in history. The following year, he completed Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, and was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy. After a three-year stint, which included teaching Russian at the U.S. Naval Academy, he returned to civilian life. He received a master's degree in Soviet area studies from Georgetown University (1970) while continuing to work for the Library of Congress where he became deputy chief of the European Division. During the course of his civilian life, Graham was also active in the Naval Reserve, attaining the rank of captain. Upon retirement from government service in 2001, Graham entered the diaconate program of the Archdiocese of Washington and was ordained a deacon in 2004. He is currently serving the congregation of Sacred Heart in La Plata, Maryland. Graham has been married for 60 years to his wife Fernande and is the father of five grown children and the grandfather of 11. Graham is also the author of a book published by TAN Press in 2013 titled "Compendium of the Miraculous" and a more recent book titled "Revelation, Mystical Phenomena and Divine Promises" published by Trafford Publishing in 2022.

