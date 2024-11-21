DEAD AND COMPANY: RAINBOW FULL OF SOUND A New Book from Rock & Roll Photographer Jay Blakesberg

"Through the dance of light within Jay's lens, we are given the ability to return to those special and often highly meaningful moments." — Mickey Hart Post this

A New Book from Rock & Roll Photographer Jay Blakesberg

Release Date: November 20, 2024

Blakesberg's latest offering gathers iconic images from Dead & Company performances during their touring years from 2015-2023

This book provides a comprehensive look at the latest chapter from the career of the most prolific touring band in rock and roll history.

DEAD & COMPANY: RAINBOW FULL OF SOUND is a fine art, 352 page hardcover coffee table photography book by famed rock photographer—and lifelong Deadhead—Jay Blakesberg. This vibrant visual book offers a deep look at Dead & Company's performances, intimate moments and fans from their epic touring years between 2015 and 2023.

The book chronicles the band's transformative journey, showcasing hundreds of iconic images as seen through the lens of Jay Blakesberg. Blakesberg has been documenting the essence of the Grateful Dead and their musical legacy for the past 46 years. The photographs in this book bring fans closer to the energy, devotion and musical depth of Dead & Company's legendary live shows. Curated by Ricki Blakesberg, the images document a band that continues to delight crowds on every tour.

The book beautifully captures the essence of the band, featuring founding Grateful Dead members Bob Weir (guitar and vocals), Mickey Hart (drums), and Bill Kreutzmann (drums) alongside Grammy Award-winning artist John Mayer. Also joining the lineup are Oteil Burbridge (bass), Jeff Chimenti (keyboards), and Jay Lane (drums) whose remarkable musicianship has solidified Dead & Company as one of the most beloved live bands of the past decade.

DEAD & COMPANY: RAINBOW FULL OF SOUND is more than a tribute to the music; it's a visual celebration of the connection between the band and their loyal fanbase. Each page captures the spirit of the Dead's legendary improvisational style, evoking the raw emotion, joy, and spontaneity that made each concert a one-of-a kind experience.

The book includes a heartfelt foreword by Mickey Hart, reflecting on the band's journey and the resulting photographs by Blakesberg, while Jay Blakesberg's afterword offers personal insights into his experience documenting these unforgettable moments.

From mesmerizing shots of Bob Weir and John Mayer locked in their deep and animated groove, to the rhythmic heartbeat provided by Hart and Kreutzmann, this book immortalizes the vibrant energy that made Dead & Company's tours legendary. Fans will be transported back to the unforgettable nights, where music, community, and magic merged into something truly special as this band beyond description fired on all cylinders.

This coffee table book is a must-have for Deadheads, music lovers, and anyone who appreciates the artistry of live concert photography.

Order signed copies directly from Jay at www.rockoutbooks.com

Published by www.retrophotoarchive.com

Press photos available on request – [email protected]

For more information contact:

Jennifer Gross

Evolutionary Media Group

323-646-8412

[email protected]

SOURCE Jay Blakesberg