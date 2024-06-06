Deadline to Apply for Ingenovis Health 2024 Scholarships is June 30

Now in its second year, the scholarship program provides $100,000 to support nurses, veterans and allied health professionals in achieving and advancing their healthcare education.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The deadline to apply for a 2024 scholarship from Ingenovis Health, an industry leader in healthcare talent solutions, is June 30. Launched in 2023, the Ingenovis Health Scholarship Program is part of the company's commitment to fostering the growth and education of healthcare professionals.
The 2024 scholarship program expanded to include allied health professionals, whose services are an important component of our nation's healthcare system. In all, the scholarship program offers $100,000 to support 25 deserving students across four specialized categories.
Scholarship Program Overview: The 2024 Ingenovis Health Scholarship Program is structured around four key categories designed to address the diverse needs of the student community:
- The Ingenovis Health Graduate Nursing Student Scholarship: For MSN, DNP, or PhD students focusing on leadership and scholarly excellence in nursing.
- The Ingenovis Allied Health Professional Scholarship: A commitment to the future of healthcare, supporting aspiring allied health professionals in their educational pursuits.
- The Ingenovis Health Veteran Nursing Student Scholarship: Dedicated to military veterans embarking on a nursing career.
- The Ingenovis Health Undergraduate Nursing Student Scholarship: An investment in the future of students pursuing their undergraduate degree in nursing.
Applications for the 2024 scholarships will be accepted through June 30, 2024. The selection process, conducted by a third-party administrator, The University Network, will ensure a fair and comprehensive review of all candidates. Scholarship recipients will be announced in July, with awards supporting their Fall 2024 semester. The 25 scholarships, up to $5,000 each, are designed to significantly offset the educational expenses of the awardees.
Ingenovis Health, along with its expansive family of brands, remains dedicated to providing unparalleled support to healthcare professionals at every stage of their careers. This scholarship program is a cornerstone of Ingenovis Health's commitment to enriching the healthcare workforce and supporting the educational aspirations of healthcare students nationwide.
For further details about the 2024 Ingenovis Health Scholarship Program and application instructions, please visit ingenovishealth.com or TUN.com
About Ingenovis Health
Ingenovis Health is an ingenious new force in healthcare, combining the power of industry-leading workforce solutions providers and a technology-forward approach to advance the delivery of critical healthcare clinicians to systems nationwide. Brands in the portfolio include Trustaff Travel Nurses, Fastaff Travel Nursing, HealthCare Support, USN, VISTA Staffing Solutions, Springboard Healthcare, VitalSolution and Corazon. For more information, visit ingenovishealth.com.
