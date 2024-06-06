Deadline to Apply for Ingenovis Health 2024 Scholarships is June 30

In all, the scholarship program offers $100,000 to support 25 deserving students across four specialized categories. Post this

Scholarship Program Overview: The 2024 Ingenovis Health Scholarship Program is structured around four key categories designed to address the diverse needs of the student community:

Applications for the 2024 scholarships will be accepted through June 30, 2024. The selection process, conducted by a third-party administrator, The University Network, will ensure a fair and comprehensive review of all candidates. Scholarship recipients will be announced in July, with awards supporting their Fall 2024 semester. The 25 scholarships, up to $5,000 each, are designed to significantly offset the educational expenses of the awardees.

Ingenovis Health, along with its expansive family of brands, remains dedicated to providing unparalleled support to healthcare professionals at every stage of their careers. This scholarship program is a cornerstone of Ingenovis Health's commitment to enriching the healthcare workforce and supporting the educational aspirations of healthcare students nationwide.

For further details about the 2024 Ingenovis Health Scholarship Program and application instructions, please visit ingenovishealth.com or TUN.com

