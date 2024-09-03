Deaf-Owned Companies Convo and 360 Direct Video Join Forces to Expand Customer Support in Sign Language

Empowering the Deaf Community with Direct Sign Language Customer Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convo, the world's leading Deaf-owned video relay service provider, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with 360 Direct Video, a certified 100% disability, minority, and women-owned business. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in expanding customer support provisions for Convo's services, with 360 Direct Video providing support and furthering both companies' shared mission to revolutionize accessibility for the Deaf community.

Through this partnership, Convo and 360 Direct Video aim to expand the exceptional, tailored customer service that Convo has become known for with qualified, Deaf representatives fluent in American Sign Language (ASL) at the helm. With 360 Direct Video's innovative and Deaf-friendly customer support platform, Convo customers will continue to receive the highest level of communication access and satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to partner with 360 Direct Video as we expand our service to our community," says Jarrod Musano, CEO. "At Convo, conversations in your own language are at the core of everything we do.This partnership is a path forward toward ensuring that Deaf people experience equitable access on a global scale. We chose to partner with 360 Direct Video because they share a core value, which is maintaining a strong bond within the Deaf ecosystem by supporting Deaf businesses."

As a Certified Disability Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE) with an outstanding track record, 360 Direct Video shares Convo's commitment to providing inclusive customer service solutions. "We couldn't be more excited about this partnership," commented CEO Craig Radford. "Our award winning platform is all about delivering accessible, inclusive, and direct customer interactions. Partnering with Convo allows us to extend our world-class services to even more Deaf customers, ensuring they receive the top-quality support they deserve from our trained and top-tier Deaf representatives."

Both Convo and 360 Direct Video are certified by the Federal Communications Commission, and this collaboration marks a significant milestone in Deaf-led business excellence. For customer support needs related to Video Relay Service (VRS) or Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), visit Convo's website at www.convorelay.com to seamlessly connect with a representative fluent in sign language, ensuring that every customer experience is accessible, inclusive and direct.

About Convo:

Founded in 2009, Convo is the world's largest Deaf-owned business, offering video relay services in five countries and ten languages. With a team of over 500 employees, Convo's mission is to enhance the lives of Deaf individuals through innovative, accessible communication solutions. Follow Convo on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About 360 Direct Video:

360 Direct Video is a certified 100% disability, minority, women-owned business that specializes in providing inclusive customer service solutions. With their innovative and state-of-the-art deaf-friendly customer support platform, they are dedicated to ensuring optimal satisfaction within all consumer interactions. 360 Direct Video is working to expand the deaf ecosystem by creating jobs for deaf individuals and providing companies with sign language customer support and answering services. Follow 360 Direct Video on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

