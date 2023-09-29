Dealcloser, Software Company that Modernizes the Legal Deal Closing Process, Appoints Legal Tech Veteran Jag Dhariwal as CEO

"Dealcloser continues to remain laser-focused on providing the best legal technology to the world's largest law firms. I have tremendous respect for what our founders have built," says Dhariwal. Tweet this

"In a short period of time, Jag has had a tremendous impact on the business, which naturally progressed into his role of CEO," says Amir Reshef, cofounder of Dealcloser. "I'm very supportive of Jag as CEO and excited to work alongside him and our investors Bryce Catalyst and Fernwood Holdings, as we further accelerate our rapid trajectory to market leaders in this space."

"I am excited to take on this role," says Dhariwal, "we continue to remain laser-focused on providing the best legal technology to the world's largest law firms. I have tremendous respect for what our founders have built. Together, we will continue to lift Dealcloser to new heights and continue our mission to deliver the best in legal technology to our customers, who depend on us to help them do their best work and provide strong value for their clients."

Reshef will continue working closely with Dealcloser's product development team and customers, developing more innovative ways to simplifying the deal-closing process unlike any other solution on the market.

Dealcloser has had an exciting couple of years with its announcements of partnerships with

NetDocuments, iManage and DocuSign, as well as its several feature releases of document

automation, signing packages and checklist improvements. Leveraging Dhariwal's network and expertise, 2023 has been a transformative and banner year for Dealcloser and the momentum will continue well into 2024 and beyond.

About Dealcloser

Dealcloser is a software made for corporate legal professionals at all levels, at all firm sizes, at each stage of the deal closing process. While other popular transaction management platforms can handle the basics, Dealcloser offers the most streamlined deal-closing experience. From project checklists and version control to e-signatures and closing binders, everything is handled directly on the Dealcloser platform.

About Bryce Partners

At Bryce Partners, we have an affinity for closely held and operator-owned companies; and we believe that beyond profits, aligned interests and shared purpose are true measures of a successful partnership. We seek to unlock the value of each business. With decades of experience, we bring collaboration, guidance, resources, operational cadence and a solid strategy. We believe that now is the time to leverage our operational experience and tap into companies that are poised to scale and take an actionable role to help them grow to create collaborative value. Demand for these companies is exploding due to the current political, global economy and COVID-19 environments that are having a profound impact on Cyber Security, LegalTech and RegTech. A perfect time to start a new venture. This is why we have created Bryce Catalyst as our investment company, managed by Bryce Partners and a stellar group of operating executives.

About Fernwood Holdings

Fernwood Holdings is a venture capital firm offering both investment and hands-on operational support to a portfolio of early and growth stage companies. Fernwood focuses its investment activity on hyper-growth innovators in the human capital productivity, cyber-security and creator-economy verticals. Fernwood founder Tim Crow led an accomplished career spanning more than 25 years in human capital management for leading companies. From 2007 to 2017 Mr. Crow served as Chief Human Resources officer for The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer. Working alongside Mr. Crow is Bill Glenn, a former executive of Aderant, a leading legal practice management software provider. Mr. Glenn has deep experience across growth stage investing, M&A transactions, and technology company operations.

