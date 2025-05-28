Dealer Authority Forms Strategic Partnership with Karmak, Inc. to Deliver Digital Marketing Solutions to the Commercial Trucking Industry

"We're excited to partner with Karmak and bring our proven digital marketing strategies to the commercial trucking industry. This is a great opportunity to help Karmak's clients grow their online presence with tailored, results-driven solutions." Post this

"We are excited to partner with Karmak and offer our digital marketing expertise to their valued clients," said Tyson Madliger, CEO of Dealer Authority. "Our team is passionate about helping businesses stand out with tailored, hands-on solutions. This partnership allows us to support the commercial trucking space in the same way we've helped automotive dealerships thrive."

Dealer Authority's services include search engine optimization (SEO), social media management, paid search advertising, and reputation management. Every strategy is customized to meet the unique needs of each client. By teaming up with Karmak, a leader in business management software for the commercial transportation industry, Dealer Authority is positioned to bring best-in-class digital marketing to a wider audience.

"Digital marketing plays an essential role in how commercial operations connect with their customers," said Craig Grade, Director of Partnerships and Integrations at Karmak. "This partnership allows us to give our clients access to a trusted marketing team that understands their industry and can help them achieve meaningful growth online."

Together, Dealer Authority and Karmak are committed to providing the commercial trucking industry with the highest level of digital marketing support and business technology. This partnership combines experience, innovation, and industry-specific knowledge to meet the unique challenges and opportunities faced by today's commercial dealers and service providers.

About Dealer Authority

Dealer Authority, LLC is a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in custom SEO, social media, content marketing, and paid advertising strategies for automotive dealerships. With a focus on personalization, performance, and transparency, Dealer Authority empowers dealers to grow their online presence and convert traffic into measurable results. Learn more at www.dealerauthority.com.

About Karmak, Inc.

For over 40 years, Karmak has been the leading provider of business management solutions for the heavy-duty trucking industry. As an employee-owned company, Karmak is committed to delivering innovative technology and dedicated service with a focus on integrity. Supporting thousands of locations worldwide – including full-service truck dealerships, trailer dealerships, service shops, aftermarket distributors, lease/rental businesses, and more – Karmak helps ensure the success of its customers. To learn more, visit Karmak.com.

Media Contact

Tyson Madliger, Dealer Authority LLC, 1 (888) 963-9617, [email protected], https://dealerauthority.com/

SOURCE Dealer Authority LLC