Dealer eProcess' Exclusive Sherpa AI is Now In-Program for Stellantis Dealers

"As more OEMs recognize the value of Sherpa AI, we continue our mission to solve common dealership problems with innovative technology," remarked Joe Gillespie, CEO of Dealer eProcess. Post this

For car shoppers, Sherpa AI delivers an unparalleled level of website personalization, dynamically adjusting content in real time to create frictionless, tailored shopping experiences. The "My Garage" feature further enhances engagement by remembering search preferences and previous selections—without requiring a login—so shoppers can seamlessly continue their buying journey whenever they return. With intelligent SRP filtering, website visitors always see the most relevant inventory and information, keeping them engaged and increasing the likelihood of conversion. The Sherpa AI Shopping Assistant, a Dealer eProcess exclusive, builds a custom web page for each visitor, analyzing their browsing behavior, preferences, and first-party data to display the most relevant inventory, personalized vehicle recommendations, incentive details, brochures, and more—all in one intuitive space. The Customer Preferences Page, another DEP-exclusive feature, allows shoppers to customize their site experience, ensuring they receive content aligned with their interests while also providing dealers with key behavioral insights to enhance lead quality.

"As more OEMs recognize the value of Sherpa AI, we continue our mission to solve common dealership problems with innovative technology," remarked Joe Gillespie, CEO of Dealer eProcess. "With intelligent website personalization, Stellantis dealers can attract, engage, and convert more shoppers while providing a seamless experience that keeps customers coming back."

No other solution comes close—Sherpa AI seamlessly connects dealer group websites, ensuring that each shopper's personalized experience follows them across multiple rooftops. Whether they switch between locations or return later, their preferences, search history, and tailored recommendations stay with them, creating a continuous, hyper-personalized journey that keeps them engaged and drives conversions. Now part of Stellantis' approved vendor program, Sherpa AI joins Dealer eProcess' suite of cutting-edge digital solutions, which includes award-winning websites, digital marketing services, and Amazon Advertising offerings. Through a partnership with Dealer eProcess, Stellantis dealers can expect a winning combination of industry-leading technology, exemplary results, and unmatched customer support.

To learn more about DEP's comprehensive suite of available solutions and packages, visit the Dealer eProcess OEM program page or contact DEP's dedicated team at 877-551-2555.

About Dealer eProcess

Dealer eProcess (DEP) is a leading provider of high-performance digital solutions for the automotive industry, specializing in driving maximum conversions and exceptional customer experiences. DEP's innovative product suite includes award-winning websites with advanced AI capabilities, a robust inventory management system and digital retailing tool, cutting-edge digital marketing solutions, and Amazon Advertising. With a 99% customer satisfaction rating and an impressive track record of industry-first innovations, DEP continues to cement its position as a recognized leader for dealership success in the digital-first environment of the automotive industry.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Dealer eProcess on LinkedIn or visit www.dealereprocess.com.

Media Contact

Madison Jones, Dealer eProcess, 1 877-551-2555, [email protected], dealereprocess.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Dealer eProcess