Dealer eProcess' Exclusive Sherpa AI Now In-Program for BMW Dealers

"Extending Sherpa AI's capabilities to more OEMs reflects our vision of empowering dealers with transformative technology," remarked Joe Gillespie, CEO of Dealer eProcess. "We're confident that adding Sherpa AI to our BMW-approved services will give dealers the tools they need to exceed customer expectations and simultaneously achieve their business goals."

Sherpa AI represents a significant leap forward in personalization and intuitive learning, adjusting content based on user behavior and delivering a truly individual shopping experience. With consumers now expecting advanced personalization in every aspect of their online shopping, Sherpa AI helps dealers bridge the gap and stand out in a crowded digital marketplace.

BMW dealers have long benefited from Dealer eProcess' suite of digital services, including website, digital marketing, chat, and video advertising. The integration of Sherpa AI further solidifies this partnership, as Dealer eProcess stands behind its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet evolving demands and deliver impeccable results.

About Dealer eProcess

Dealer eProcess (DEP) is a leading provider of high-performance digital solutions for the automotive industry, specializing in driving maximum conversions and exceptional customer experiences. DEP's innovative product suite includes award-winning websites with advanced AI capabilities, a robust inventory management system and digital retailing tool, cutting-edge digital marketing solutions, and Amazon Advertising. With a 99% customer satisfaction rating and countless industry awards, DEP is dedicated to helping dealers succeed in today's digital-first environment and has cemented its position as a recognized leader in the industry.

