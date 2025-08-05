Dealer eProcess' Exclusive Sherpa AI Now In-Program for Mazda

Dealer eProcess (DEP) is proud to announce that Sherpa AI, its exclusive website personalization engine, is now an in-program solution for Mazda dealers. This innovative technology enables dealers to create highly personalized shopping experiences that drive conversions, generate leads, and increase sales—all while aligning with Mazda's program guidelines.

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dealer eProcess (DEP) is proud to announce that Sherpa AI, its exclusive website personalization engine, is now an in-program solution for Mazda dealers. This innovative technology enables dealers to create highly personalized shopping experiences that drive conversions, generate leads, and increase sales—all while aligning with Mazda's program guidelines.

Sherpa AI offers Mazda dealers the ability to break through the crowded markets by adding intelligent, data-driven personalization. By tracking shopper interactions, preferences, and lead activity, dealers can refine their strategies and create truly unique online experiences. This level of personalization complements Mazda's program standards while ensuring that each website stands out with content tailored to individual customer needs.

For dealers, Sherpa's exclusive features, such as the Inventory Performance Summary, provide invaluable insights into shopper behavior, highlighting top-performing models, popular colors, and sought-after features, helping to make informed merchandising and inventory optimization decisions. With these insights, Mazda dealers can tailor their offerings to meet customer demand, maximizing inventory performance and driving more sales. For car shoppers, Sherpa AI creates a seamless, engaging experience by dynamically adjusting content based on real-time data. The "My Garage" feature ensures that customer preferences and past searches are saved, allowing for a more tailored experience each time they return—no login required.

"What excites me most about Sherpa AI's integration into the Mazda Certified Website Program is how it empowers Mazda dealers to truly connect with their customers—not just through smarter data, but through a deeper understanding of each person's unique journey," said Joe Gillespie, CEO of Dealer eProcess. "It's not just about better conversions; it's about creating a more thoughtful, personalized experience that still honors the integrity of Mazda's brand."

Sherpa AI seamlessly integrates across dealer group websites, ensuring that personalized experiences follow shoppers across multiple locations and visits. Whether they switch between dealerships or return at a later time, their preferences, search history, and tailored recommendations remain consistent, creating a smooth, continuous journey that drives conversions. Additionally, Sherpa AI is available in three different packages, allowing Mazda dealers to select the collection of features that best suits their needs.

To learn more about DEP's comprehensive suite of available solutions and packages, visit the Dealer eProcess OEM program page or contact DEP's dedicated team at 877-551-2555.

About Dealer eProcess

Dealer eProcess (DEP) is a leading provider of high-performance digital solutions for the automotive industry, specializing in driving maximum conversions and exceptional customer experiences. DEP's innovative product suite includes award-winning websites with advanced AI capabilities, a robust inventory management system and digital retailing tool, cutting-edge digital marketing solutions, and Amazon Advertising. With a 99% customer satisfaction rating and an impressive track record of industry-first innovations, DEP continues to cement its position as a recognized leader for dealership success in the digital-first environment of the automotive industry.

Madison Jones, Dealer eProcess, 1 877-551-2555, [email protected], dealereprocess.com

