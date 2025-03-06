Dealer eProcess Has Been Named A 2025 Google Premier Partner

"It's an honor to see our Digital Marketing team at Dealer eProcess continuously recognized by Google for their mastery of digital marketing in the automotive sector," said Joe Gillespie, CEO of Dealer eProcess. Post this

"It's an honor to see our Digital Marketing team at Dealer eProcess continuously recognized by Google for their mastery of digital marketing in the automotive sector," said Joe Gillespie, CEO of Dealer eProcess. "This achievement speaks to their unwavering dedication to delivering high-performing campaigns, maximizing ROI for our dealers, and providing industry-best customer support. I have no doubt they will continue to raise the bar year after year."

Earning Premier Partner status grants Dealer eProcess exclusive perks and Google program benefits, ensuring DEP's dealership clients benefit from the latest innovations in digital marketing. From access to early product betas and insight briefings to direct communications with Google's expert engineers and executives, these advantages allow DEP to refine its strategies, optimize campaign performance, and maintain its position as a leading force in automotive. Dealer eProcess is honored to be among those chosen to access these invaluable resources again this year.

About Google Partners

The Google Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help partners drive success and achieve business growth.

About Dealer eProcess

Dealer eProcess (DEP) is a leading provider of high-performance digital solutions for the automotive industry, specializing in driving maximum conversions and exceptional customer experiences. DEP's innovative product suite includes award-winning websites with advanced AI capabilities, a robust inventory management system and digital retailing tool, cutting-edge digital marketing solutions, and Amazon Advertising. With a 99% customer satisfaction rating and an impressive track record of industry-first innovations, DEP continues to cement its position as a recognized leader for dealership success in the digital-first environment of the automotive industry.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Dealer eProcess on LinkedIn or visit www.dealereprocess.com.

Media Contact

Madison Jones, Dealer eProcess, 1 877-551-2555, [email protected], dealereprocess.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Dealer eProcess