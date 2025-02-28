Dealer eProcess is Now a Certified Website, Chat, and Exclusive Trade Tool Provider for Toyota Lexus Canada Retailers

"Partnering with Toyota Lexus Canada to deliver our high-conversion websites, chat tool, and exclusive trade tool marks an exciting chapter in DEP's growth," said Joe Gillespie, CEO of Dealer eProcess. Post this

For retailers looking to further enhance shopper engagement, DEP offers a suite of specialized add-on tools designed to maximize conversions. Options include a comprehensive SEO Package featuring reputation monitoring, local listings management, keyword ranking reports, and custom SEO content. Additionally, Toyota Lexus Canada retailers can opt for any of DEP's many Units IMS (Inventory Management System) packages, turnkey homepage graphic banners that highlight current offers, an intuitive chat tool that effectively communicates with leads, and an exclusive trade-in tool that intuitively integrates with retailer inventory to provide shoppers with precise vehicle valuations.

"Partnering with Toyota Lexus Canada to deliver our high-conversion websites, chat tool, and exclusive trade tool marks an exciting chapter in DEP's growth," said Joe Gillespie, CEO of Dealer eProcess. "Our technology is designed to fuel dealer success, and we look forward to empowering Toyota Lexus Canada retailers with dynamic online capabilities that elevate their lead generation and customer engagement."

Dealer eProcess websites are consistently recognized for achieving the highest conversion rates in the industry, driven by cutting-edge technology and a steadfast commitment to dealer success. Engineered for optimal performance across devices, DEP's mobile-first websites offer lightning-fast load times and an intuitive user interface, serving an unmatched shopping experience to every user, every time.

Dealer eProcess is proud to be an all-in-one digital solution for Toyota Lexus Canada retailers and is excited to deliver a superior online experience, driving both customer satisfaction and dealership profitability. To explore DEP's full range of available products and packages, please visit the Dealer eProcess OEM program page or contact the DEP sales team at 877-551-2555.

About Dealer eProcess

Dealer eProcess (DEP) is a leading provider of high-performance digital solutions for the automotive industry, specializing in driving maximum conversions and exceptional customer experiences. DEP's innovative product suite includes award-winning websites with advanced AI capabilities, a robust inventory management system and digital retailing tool, cutting-edge digital marketing solutions, and Amazon Advertising. With a 99% customer satisfaction rating and an impressive track record of industry-first innovations, DEP continues to cement its position as a recognized leader for dealership success in the digital-first environment of the automotive industry.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Dealer eProcess on LinkedIn or visit www.dealereprocess.com.

Media Contact

Madison Jones, Dealer eProcess, 1 877-551-2555, [email protected], dealereprocess.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Dealer eProcess